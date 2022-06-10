It's time to update your summer wardrobe

MILWAUKEE - June can be a busy time with summer schedules picking up. Don't forget that Father's Day is right around the corner, and you may also need a gift for a recent grad. Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz shares a gift guide with ideas for your favorite grads and dads.
MILWAUKEE - As you work to improve your landscape this summer, it's important to remember pollinators like bees, butterflies, and birds. Gardening expert Melinda Myers shares the best ways to welcome and protect those pollinators. Melinda Myers' upcoming webinars:. June 15, 2022, 7 p.m. – FREE WEBINAR: Supporting Native Bees...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Mother Nature might be a little early this time around. Summer doesn't officially start until June 21st, but you'll feel it by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs then will be in the 90s with heat indices more than 100 degrees! But before the heat arrives, a warm front will lift northward later Monday morning into the afternoon, triggering strong to severe storms. In fact, the area is under a slight risk for severe weather. Large hail and damaging winds would be the biggest threats.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Polish Fest continues this weekend at Milwaukee's Henry Maier Festival Park, one of many summer festivals returning after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Despite high COVID transmission numbers in Milwaukee, most restrictions are lifted for festivals this summer. The festival grounds on Saturday, June 11 showed a...
MADISON, Wis. - For the ninth time on the PGA Tour Champions, Jerry Kelly was raising a trophy and celebrating a win. This one coming at the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa. "It was a kind of a relief," Kelly said. The trophy is a symbol of winning both on...
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. The greater Appleton, Wisconsin area, known as Fox Cities, had its history cemented in the 1870s when paper manufacturers created their paper production plants in the area. The Fox River that runs through the region created hydropower, including electricity, making it the perfect spot for manufacturing.
Thousands of people will go to Milwaukee's lakefront this summer to cool off, but there will be no lifeguards on duty. In response to a number of drownings two years ago, the Milwaukee Beach Ambassadors program, now in its second year, arms beachgoers with knowledge to keep them safe.
Halloween season isn't here quite yet but that doesn't mean we can't talk all things spooky, right? I came across this creep story while browsing Facebook just the other day. It reminds me of another story I read recently. I guess I never thought about a road or a street being haunted but apparently, it is a pretty common thing, especially in Wisconsin. I did some research on Weary Road, which has a reputation for being very haunted.
ELKHORN, Neb. — One family in Elkhorn says they are thousands of dollars in debt because of the pandemic. And now they're at risk of losing their house. This special home serves as much more than a roof over their head. The house the Williams family has called home...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools will close early on Tuesday, June 14, due to extreme heat. All schools will start at their regular times with dismissals as follows:. Schools that begin at 7:20 a.m. will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Schools that begin at 9:00 a.m. will be dismissed at...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers took part Saturday, June 11 in MLB's league-wide "Play Ball Weekend." Starting at 9 a.m., more than 1,000 kids from across the Milwaukee area went to Baran Park for a morning of baseball clinics hosted by Brewers alumni, area high school coaches and student-athletes. "All...
MILWAUKEE - Post Malone has announced the Twelve Carat Tour is coming to Fiserv Forum on Sept. 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at fiservforum.com. Citi is the official card of the Twelve Carat Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.
GURNEE, Ill. - Six Flags Great America announced on Friday, June 10 its events lineup and introduced the new Six Flags Annual Pass program. The Gurnee, Illinois park also underwent modernization efforts, according to a news release, that include improvements to DC UNIVERSE, increased capacity and streamlined operations. The season's...
