I'm sure by now this morning, you've noticed the cloud of smoke that's covering Southeast Wyoming. It's not the end of days looking smoke that we had a couple of years ago, but nonetheless, this isn't the type of thing any of us wanted to wake up to on a Monday. It stinks, you can't see outside of your general area and if you have allergies(my hand is raised for sure) you're probably not breathing the best.

WYOMING STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO