HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what factors led to a woman's death after she was hit by an oncoming vehicle in west Houston overnight Saturday. Preliminary information from the Houston Police Department is officers were called to the 8300 block of Westpark Dr. in the Mahatma Gandhi District a little before 3:45 a.m. That's when investigators found an unidentified woman in her early 20s, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO