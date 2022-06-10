ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Colorado Rockies (25-32) open a 4-game road series against the San Diego Padres (35-22) Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET at Petco Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rockies vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions.

This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season. The Rockies won the season series 11-8 last year but were 4-6 in San Diego.

The Rockies finished the first leg of their 7-game, 6-day road trip by taking 2 of 3 games from the San Francisco Giants. They lost 4 straight games heading into that series.

The Padres won the final 2 games of their 3-game series against the New York Mets to pick up a series win and have won 5 of their last 6 contests.

Rockies at Padres projected starters

RHP Chad Kuhl vs. RHP Joe Musgrove

Kuhl (4-2, 3.17 ERA) makes his 11th start. He has a 1.26 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9 and 6.8 K/9 through 54 IP.

  • The Rockies have lost 5 of his last 6 starts, although he personally is 1-2 in those 6 starts.
  • Has posted a 1.62 ERA through 16 2/3 IP in his last 3 starts.
  • Tossed 6 scoreless frames in his last start in a 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves last Friday.

Musgrove (6-0, 1.64 ERA) makes his 11th start. He has a 0.92 WHIP, 1.9 BB/9 and 8.7 K/9 through 66 IP.

  • Has not allowed more than 2 earned runs in any start this season. The Padres are 9-1 in his starts.
  • Threw 8 innings with 0 earned runs and 1 hit at the Milwaukee Brewers last time out last Friday.
  • Has given up only 1 earned run in his last 21 innings.

Rockies at Padres odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:08 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Rockies +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | Padres -250 (bet $250 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Rockies +1.5 (-110) | Padres -1.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Rockies at Padres picks and predictions

Prediction

Padres 5, Rockies 2

PASS on the money line.

The Padres have been dominant with Musgrove and he is rolling, having allowed only 1 run in his last 3 starts.

San Diego is only 15-11 at home but Colorado is 9-16 on the road. Only 3 teams have fewer road wins in all of baseball, so a Padres win seems almost certain, but it isn’t worth the action at -250.

The Rockies are 27-30 ATS and the Padres are 32-25 ATS overall. The Rockies are 12-13 ATS on the road and the Padres are 9-17 ATS at home. Only 2 teams have fewer covers at home.

The Padres have won 7 of Musgrove’s 10 starts by at least 2 runs and their last 5 wins have been by at least 2 runs.

The Rockies’ last 2 losses were only by 1 run but their previous 4 defeats were by multiple runs.

Both pitchers are playing well, but the Rockies have the second-worst bullpen ERA in the majors at 4.95.

Take the PADRES -1.5 (-110).

Five of Musgrove’s last 6 starts have had fewer than 8 runs.

Six of Kuhl’s last 7 starts and 8 of 10 overall have had totals of fewer than 8 runs.

Half of the Padres’ last 10 games have had 7 or fewer runs.

Take UNDER 7.5 (-115).

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

