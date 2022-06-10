NBA Finals prop bet payday: 4 prop bet predictions for Game 4

The Boston Celtics, who regained the series lead in Game 3, welcome the Golden State Warriors to TD Garden Friday for Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (ABC) with Boston leading the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Below, we list the best value prop bets from Tipico Sportsbook‘s 2022 NBA Finals Game 4 odds and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Celtics won Wednesday’s Game 3 at home 116-100. The Warriors were able to cut a Celtics’ lead to 4 points in the 2nd half but failed to make the complete comeback as a defensive masterclass by Boston in the 4th quarter limited Golden State to 11 points.

The Celtics have been led so far by the elite play of SG Jaylen Brown. He has been an “x-factor” for Boston. As for the Warriors, PG Stephen Curry has put on 3 masterclass performances, yet 2 resulted in a loss.

Friday is not a must-win for Golden State, but it’s a game that would set the tone of the series and bring back home-court advantage.

: Game 4 odds, picks and predictions

NBA Finals prop bets for Game 4

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 11:30 a.m. ET.

Warriors C Kevon Looney points: OVER 6.5 (+107)

Looney has had an interesting impact this postseason.

From being benched to being the key difference in Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference semifinals, Looney should expect a larger role Friday, especially after Boston dominated the glass Wednesday.

Looney averaged 6.0 points per game in the regular season and has scored at least 7 points in 5 of his last 8 games. He has also hit it 5 of 8 times when he has played more than 20 minutes.

Expecting more time from Looney should correlate into more points. At this value, I’d back his Over.

Celtics SF Jayson Tatum points: UNDER 26.5 (-106)

In the Celtics’ 2 wins this series, Tatum had 9 or more assists and finished Under 26.5 points. If Boston wants to go up 3-1, it will need Tatum the playmaker, not the scorer.

Combine that with the Warriors’ top-3 defense, and Tatum may struggle to consistently get good looks, especially against an elite defender like SF Andrew Wiggins.

Celtics PG Marcus Smart rebounds: OVER 4.5 (+115)

At plus-money value, this is great value for Smart, who has collected 5 boards in 2 of his last 3 games. He’s hauled in over 4.5 rebounds in 9 of 18 postseason games as well.

After losing some time to PG Derrick White in Game 1, Smart logged over 39 minutes in Game 3. He’s back to playing high-volume minutes, and that should help this Over hit.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Warriors SG Klay Thompson 3-pointers: OVER 3.5 (+100)

Thompson hasn’t hit this prop often this postseason, but he has hit it in 2 of his last 4. On top of that, he has taken at least 8 attempts from deep in 3 of his last 4.

A career 41.7% 3-point shooter, I expect Thompson to come out and have a strong showing Friday, especially with his team’s back against the wall.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).