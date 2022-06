Various reports have surfaced in regard to the potential release date for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40 series, which has the family codename “Lovelace”. Optimistic expectations settled on a July announcement, with the top-end GeForce RTX 4090 showcasing the series by being the first card to become available a few weeks later. Leaks in regard to the RTX 4090’s specs and potential performance have been very promising, so it makes sense to release the board first as it will allow Nvidia to hog tech news headlines in a positive manner during the overall launch schedule.

