Coming home

Bradley David Newell, 57, of Perrysburg, passed away unexpectedly June 9, at his home. Brad was born on October 2nd, 1964, to David and Beverly (Schact) Newell. He graduated from Lake High School/Penta County Vocational School in 1983. A highly skilled welder and fabricator that would be his career for most of his adult life. He was also passionate about classic cars, and in his spare time, restored them to perfection. He had recently rekindled that passion, and along with his son, was excited about their latest project and the sense of pride it brought him. His greatest love was his son, Chad, of whom he was immensely proud. He loved music, hunting and fishing with his son and nature.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO