In Conversation: Weston Wamp, Republican Candidate For Hamilton County Mayor

When a reported 7,000 African Americans from the Deep South were recruited to work on the Manhattan Project starting in 1942, they knew little except that the positions were well-paid. Drawn by newspaper ads, word of mouth and recruiters subcontracted by the military, the workers arrived by train or bus in a heavily patrolled town outside Knoxville, Tenn. Signage around the plants commanded: "See nothing. Hear nothing. Say nothing."

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO