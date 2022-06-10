ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

In Conversation: Weston Wamp, Republican Candidate For Hamilton County Mayor

By WUTC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeston Wamp is the Republican candidate for...

mcnewstn.com

State bureaucracy cited among delays in Whitwell’s liquor sales

Whitwell, Tenn. – The Whitwell Board of Mayor and Commissioners convened for its last regular monthly meeting for the budget year Thursday night. Unsurprisingly, cleaning up the current and steps toward passage of the upcoming fiscal city budget took primary attention of the board. The board also received an update from a resident looking to open a package retail store following the ballot initiative allowing liquor in the city in 2020.
WDEF

New Whitfield County animal shelter opens

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) — Whitfield County’s new animal shelter finally held its grand opening earlier this evening. Diane Franklin, the shelter’s director, says the new facility now provides 1,800 square feet. They were previously working with roughly 500. Jevin Jensen, Chairman of the Whitfield Co. Board of...
WTVCFOX

'Dead on arrival:' Rep. Chuck Fleischmann of Tenn. explains why he voted 'no' on gun bills

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The House passed a wide-ranging gun control bill Wednesday in response to recent mass shootings in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.
earlynews24.com

A Secret City With a Secret African American History

This article is also a weekly newsletter. Sign up for Race/Related here. When a reported 7,000 African Americans from the Deep South were recruited to work on the Manhattan Project starting in 1942, they knew little except that the positions were well-paid. Drawn by newspaper ads, word of mouth and recruiters subcontracted by the military, the workers arrived by train or bus in a heavily patrolled town outside Knoxville, Tenn. Signage around the plants commanded: “See nothing. Hear nothing. Say nothing.”
WDEF

Call to action event held for Chattanooga’s youth

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — “Have you had enough yet?”. This was one of several questions addressed at tonight’s “Our Youth Matters” discussion just off M-L-K Boulevard. Tonight, plenty of concerned Chattanoogans spoke on the matter. But it was the kids’ voices that had the most emphasis....
WDEF

Chattanooga March for Our Lives

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga has made national news the past two weekends due to multiple mass shootings. Residents of Chattanooga and surrounding areas marched, held up signs, and said enough is enough at today’s March for Our Lives. Those in attendance are calling for tougher gun laws and say...
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests June 6-12

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from June 6-12. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
wvlt.tv

Want to become an EMT? Free, paid training being offered in East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Priority Ambulance announced they were accepting applications for its 10-week EMT-Basic course, which will begin in July. A spokesperson said the company would provide students taking the course with free tuition, certification and testing. Students will also be given a training wage and a complete benefits package during classroom hours throughout the course, according to a release.
WDEF

Chief announces Focused Deterrence Initiative for violence in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (CPD) – The Chattanooga Police Department posted this announcement today on their Facebook page”. Chief Murphy announces Focused Deterrence Initiative to help combat recent violence. With the recent uptick in violence in the city, the Chattanooga Police Department is implementing a Focused Deterrence Initiative. The initiative will utilize...
On Target News

Rutherford, Coffee, Grundy and Marion County Deputies involved in Pursuit for nearly 70 miles

On June 7, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle from Murfreesboro. Coffee County deputies received a call that the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department was pursuing a white Ford F-250 taken from the Murfreesboro City Street Department traveling eastbound on I-24 headed into Coffee County. Several county units responded to intercept the vehicle.
11Alive

Johnny Hunt loses Pastor Emeritus status at FBCW

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A popular church pastor has been suspended from his role following abuse allegations. On Friday, in a letter to the First Baptist Church of Woodstock congregation, Pastor Jeremy Morton formally suspended Johnny Hunt’s role within the church and outlined proactive steps FBCW is taking to fight against abuse.
WDEF

Does Chattanooga Have a Gang Problem?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Do we have a gang problem in Chattanooga?. “Yes,” said Public Defender Boyd Patterson. An affidavit from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms has confirmed the presence of three known gang members from two different gangs at the scene of the McCallie shooting. With...
wvlt.tv

2 men dead following shooting in North Knoxville, KPD says

Knoxville Brewfest coming to World’s Fair Park to support a good cause. The Knoxville Brewfest will support CureDuchenne, which helps with muscular dystrophy research. ‘She was an incredible individual’ | Hamblen Co. school district mourns loss of teacher. Updated: 1 hour ago. An elementary school teacher in Hamblen...
US News and World Report

Police Identify 3 Killed in Tennessee Mass Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police have identified the three people who were killed in a. mass shooting last weekend that also injured 14 others. Chattanooga Police on Friday said the three people who died are Darian Hixson, Myrakle Moss and Kevin Brown. Police have said that 14 of the 17 victims in the June 5 shooting were hit by gunfire and another three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene.
