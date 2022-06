A 22-year-old Shelton man was killed in a shooting at the PT Barnum Housing Complex in Bridgeport on Monday night. Police officers responded to the PT Barnum Housing Complex after getting a ShotSpotter activation and reports of gunshots near buildings 10 and 11 around 8:30 p.m. and they found a man who had been shot several times lying on the ground next to building 11, police said.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO