Extreme heat waves can cause birds and mammals to die en masse. But it’s more common for an animal to experience relatively mild heat stress that doesn’t kill it. Our new findings suggest that unfortunately, these individuals can suffer long-term health damage. Our study, published today, describes how exposure to hot and dry conditions can damage the DNA of nestling birds in their first few days of life. This can mean they age earlier, die younger and produce less offspring. We focused on a population of purple-crowned fairy-wrens – a small endangered songbird from Northern Australia. The findings suggest unless the wrens...

WILDLIFE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO