ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

17-year-old charged in shooting inside NC mall; at least 3 people hurt

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
WLOS.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGASTONIA, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities confirm they have two persons of interest being interviewed at the Gastonia Police Department after a shooting inside a North Carolina mall injured three people Friday. By Friday night, a 17-year-old had been charged with several counts of assault with a deadly weapon....

wlos.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox46.com

Known gang member, Gastonia murder suspect arrested: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia murder suspect who is a known gang member has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Office and Gastonia Police announced Tuesday. Terry Lomick, 41, was arrested at a home in west Gastonia in connection to the murder of Garreth Bickham, who was killed last month. Lomick is a known Bloods gang member and was considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. He was identified as a suspect the day after Bickham’s murder.
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Gastonia, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Mall#New Hope#Violent Crime#The Eastridge Mall#Affiliate Wsoc Tv
WBTV

Hickory Police investigating homicide after man shot and killed

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 1st Street SW around 12:30 p.m., where they located 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. After attempting life-saving procedures, Blackburn was...
HICKORY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: 2 more charged with attempted murder after man shot in ‘planned robbery’ in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two more people were arrested last week and charged with attempted murder after detectives said a man was shot during a “planned robbery” in Lincolnton on Memorial Day, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies were called to a shooting on Sun Valley Trail around 9:15 […]
LINCOLNTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deadly shooting, homicide investigation underway in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide investigation that occurred Monday afternoon in Hickory. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Blue Ridge Heights apartments on 1st Street. 35-year-old Hickory resident Shonniel Blackburn was found lying on the ground suffering […]
HICKORY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
caldwelljournal.com

Officer Involved Shooting On Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community

LENOIR, NC (June 13, 2022) – On Sunday, June 12th, 2022, at 2:23 pm the Caldwell County Communications Center received multiple calls of an overturned black Honda 4 door in the ditch on the southbound lane of Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community. The callers indicated that a subject with the vehicle was in possession of an assault rifle and a pistol. A caller further indicated that the subject was waving a rifle around and making statement about needing a ride. Another caller reported that the subject had a gun and made the statements if the police come someone is going to die. A Deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and a Trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and on arrival contacted the subject. The Deputy and Trooper exchanged gunfire with the subject who fled to a wooded area after the exchange of gunfire. Additional officers arrived at the scene and located the subject at the wooded area and rendered aid to him. The subject was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Frye Hospital in Hickory. Multiple firearms were located in the possession of the subject at the time he was located. This case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and body cam footage from the Deputy has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Agents on scene later conducted a search of the overturned vehicle and a significant quantity of suspected illegal narcotics was collected. The subject identified as Jerome Lavon Connelly, age 35, of Morganton was later pronounced deceased at Frye Hospital. The Deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.
HICKORY, NC
WDIO-TV

Teen charged in shooting that injured 3 people at NC mall

GASTONIA, N.C. - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a shooting that wounded three people at a North Carolina mall. Gastonia Police Chief Travis Brittain says two men and a woman were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after they were shot in the parking lot of the Eastridge Mall on Friday.
GASTONIA, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Marco's Pizza robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza on Reynolda Road Saturday. Officers said a man with a white T-shirt around his face entered the business, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the register. Police said the suspect fled the business with an...
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives say one man is dead and another is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday morning in west Charlotte. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on Glenwood Drive. At the scene, officers located...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy