Brian Wilson

Miley Cyrus, My Chemical Romance, Paramore and More Slated to Headline 2022 Corona Capital Festival

By Alex Hopper
 3 days ago
The annual music festival Corona Capital has released its line-up for this year’s event and the headliners promise a host of chart-topping favorites. The festival will take place on November 18-20 at Curva 4 Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

Headliners across the weekend are Miley Cyrus, My Chemical Romance, Arctic Monkeys, Paramore, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Elsewhere on the packed line-up are Lil Nas X, Brian Wilson, Phoebe Bridgers, Liam Gallagher, The 1975, Run the Jewels, Bright Eyes, Father John Misty, Foals, Spoon, Idles, Jamie xx, Mitski, Andrew Bird, Beabadoobee, Marina, Black Midi, Two Door Cinema Club and Girl in Red. Check out the full line-up below.

Tickets for this year’s festival will go on sale on June 15, HERE. For the first time since launching in 2010, the festival will expand to a third day this year to accommodate the massive roster of talent which will include Beach Bunny, Remi Wold, Mura Masa, Aly & AJ, G Flip, Empress Of, Betty Who, Madeon, The Kooks, X Ambassadors and many more.

The festival returned after a brief hiatus in 2020 with a stacked line-up that featured Twenty One Pilots, Tame Impala, !!!, St. Vincent, Royal Blood, Khruangbin, Disclosure, 070 Shake, Pabllo Vittar, Cheap Trick, Slowthai, Bleachers and more.

Photo By RCA Records

IN THIS ARTICLE
RELATED PEOPLE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

