Halsey Releases New Single “So Good”

Multi-platinum artist Halsey shared a new single, “So Good” and an accompanying music video today (June 10).

The song was produced by Tobias Karlsson and Max Martin and highlights the sometimes roundabout paths of love.

Halsey has a number of tour dates slated this summer, beginning Saturday, June 11 at the Governor’s Ball in New York City, followed by dates in the Northwest and west coast, first in Boise, Idaho, and Auburn, Washington.

The 27-year-old artist will be supported by The Marías and Abby Roberts on the Love and Power Tour, with Wolf Alice performing on June 21 at the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets are available HERE.

Last week, the singer celebrated the fifth anniversary of the release of their LP, hopeless foundation kingdom, which also just earned its second certified Platinum status.

The good news comes at a time when Halsey has made headlines for posting on social media that their record label won’t release new music without a “viral” TikTok video.

“Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP,” Halsey wrote over a video of themselves. “But my record label won’t let me.”

Additionally, Halsey recently talked publicly about being ill. The pop star recently talked about the latest in a series of ups and downs on a new TikTok.

Responding to haters who say they look “unhealthy,” Halsey said that they are sick. So maybe people should leave them alone.

Lately, Halsey has been very open about their health and the artist recently said how things had changed for them following their pregnancy and giving birth to their child, Ender, last year.

“I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times,” said Halsey.

They added, “After seeing, like, 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, POTS, and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things that could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease.”

And in a new TikTok, the pop star responded to recent criticism they’ve been hearing about their body.

Said some commentors: “Halsey u look sick,” and “Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones,” “She’s too thin,” and, “Looks unhealthy.”

Responded Halsey, “‘u look sick’ BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!”

Halsey’s Love and Power Tour Dates

6/11/2022 New York, NY The Governors Ball

6/15/2022 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

6/16/2022 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheater

6/18/2022 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6/21/2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

6/24/2022 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/26/2022 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/28/2022 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

6/30/2022 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/2/2022 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

7/3/2022 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/6/2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/7/2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/9/2022 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

7/11/2022 Québec, QC Festival d’été de Québec

Photo by David Brendan Hall