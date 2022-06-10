ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Halsey Releases New Single “So Good”

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlcEG_0g6wChyT00

Multi-platinum artist Halsey shared a new single, “So Good” and an accompanying music video today (June 10).

The song was produced by Tobias Karlsson and Max Martin and highlights the sometimes roundabout paths of love.

Halsey has a number of tour dates slated this summer, beginning Saturday, June 11 at the Governor’s Ball in New York City, followed by dates in the Northwest and west coast, first in Boise, Idaho, and Auburn, Washington.

The 27-year-old artist will be supported by The Marías and Abby Roberts on the Love and Power Tour, with Wolf Alice performing on June 21 at the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets are available HERE.

Last week, the singer celebrated the fifth anniversary of the release of their LP, hopeless foundation kingdom, which also just earned its second certified Platinum status.

The good news comes at a time when Halsey has made headlines for posting on social media that their record label won’t release new music without a “viral” TikTok video.

“Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP,” Halsey wrote over a video of themselves. “But my record label won’t let me.”

Additionally, Halsey recently talked publicly about being ill. The pop star recently talked about the latest in a series of ups and downs on a new TikTok.

Responding to haters who say they look “unhealthy,” Halsey said that they are sick. So maybe people should leave them alone.

Lately, Halsey has been very open about their health and the artist recently said how things had changed for them following their pregnancy and giving birth to their child, Ender, last year.

“I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times,” said Halsey.

They added, “After seeing, like, 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, POTS, and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things that could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease.”

And in a new TikTok, the pop star responded to recent criticism they’ve been hearing about their body.

Said some commentors: “Halsey u look sick,” and “Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones,” “She’s too thin,” and, “Looks unhealthy.”

Responded Halsey, “‘u look sick’ BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!”

Halsey’s Love and Power Tour Dates

6/11/2022 New York, NY The Governors Ball

6/15/2022 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

6/16/2022 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheater

6/18/2022 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6/21/2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

6/24/2022 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/26/2022 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/28/2022 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

6/30/2022 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/2/2022 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

7/3/2022 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/6/2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/7/2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/9/2022 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

7/11/2022 Québec, QC Festival d’été de Québec

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Halsey and Alev Aydin’s Love Story Is So Good in Her Latest Music Video

Watch: Halsey Says Record Label Is Stopping Release of New Music. Halsey's latest music video is so good—and so personal. The singer, who is in the midst of her Love and Power Tour, dropped the video for her new single "So Good" on June 10, giving a rare glimpse into her life with partner Alev Aydin and their 11-month-old son Ender.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Halsey’s Partner Alev Aydin Makes Rare Public Appearance In Their New Video For ‘So Good’: Watch

Halsey, 27, dropped their long-awaited song “So Good” on Friday, June 10 — giving fans a glimpse inside of their love story with an accompanying video that features partner Alev Aydin, 27, who is also the father to their 11-month-old son, Ender. But the video, which is also directed by Alev, isn’t just your ordinary music video. The 3-minute and 49-second cinematic masterpiece, which already has almost 500,000 views, is based on their duo’s own real-life romance!
MUSIC
NYLON

Halsey Did A Faithful Rendition Of “Running Up That Hill" At Governors Ball

While record labels have been allegedly holding singles hostage while pushing artists to make more TikToks, Kate Bush has been experiencing the level of virality executives can only dream of. Her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)” has had a major resurgence thanks to its use in Season 4 of Stranger Things — racking up millions of streams and cracking the Billboard Top 10 for the first time since it was released. The haunting song has been covered by many artists over the years, and now Halsey’s given it their own take.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Entertainment
City
Lakewood, WA
City
Ford, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
Auburn, WA
Entertainment
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Boise, ID
City
Atlanta, ID
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Martin
Person
Abby Roberts
Person
Halsey
SFGate

SZA Drops Previously Unreleased Songs on ‘Ctrl Deluxe’ Edition

SZA is marking the fifth anniversary of Ctrl by dropping a deluxe edition of her impressive 2017 debut studio album. The set includes seven new songs. As she indicated in a tweet about the record, the new tracks were “made in 2014-2016/17,” when she was culling her debut, including an alternate version of “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott. It also includes the songs “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward,” and “Jodie.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rocks Amphitheatre#Shoreline Amphitheatre#New York City#Tiktok
Page Six

Halsey cancels Maryland show as storm and rodents flood venue, drench fans

Halsey was forced to abruptly cancel their Maryland concert Wednesday night after a storm flooded the venue and drenched fans. Heartbroken concertgoers waited for the singer to show up at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia after the show was initially delayed when the National Weather Service issued tornado and flood warnings at around 8 p.m. As fans patiently waited for Halsey, 27, to start after being told the concert would resume, the gig ended up being canceled at 10 p.m. — three hours after its planned start time. The pop star tweeted moments after the cancellation, “Right now I’m heartbroken and panicked...
COLUMBIA, MD
American Songwriter

Toby Keith Reveals Six-Month Battle with Stomach Cancer

Country singer Toby Keith revealed that he’s been privately battling stomach cancer and has been receiving chemotherapy treatments for the past six months. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” shared Keith. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Stuns In Skin-Tight Dress For Her Birthday

Iggy Azalea has never shied away from showing off her body oh her sense of style. Ever since breaking into the game with her track "Fancy," Azalea has always put forth a look and an attitude that has certainly resonated with her fans. It is an attitude and mentality that continues to follow her in her lyrics, and especially on her social media where she is always showing off her fashion that always tends to hug her body.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

Too $hort Joins Shift for “Lil Freak” Single and Video

Shifta, a reggae musician, and Too $hort collaborate on “Lil Freak,” a fresh interpretation of $hort’s classic “I Need A Freak.” This time, there’s a Caribbean twist that’ll have clubs all over the place this summer. The two were having dinner one night...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FitnessVolt.com

2022 Southern California Pro Championships Results & Scorecard

The 2022 Southern California Pro Championships Olympia qualifier took place on Saturday June 11, 2022 in San Diego, California, featuring Pro Wellness division. Only 5 Wellness athletes competed to win and qualify for the 2022 Mr. Olympia contest. The winner of the show was Kelly Purcell of San Diego, CA. Angela White came in second, followed by Kayla Rossi in third.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Kerrang

Demi Lovato announces hellish new rock album HOLY FVCK

The time is nigh: Demi Lovato is ready to kickstart their new image and creative direction, and we’re eager to see what the former Disney pop-rocker has in store. You might be surprised by the 29-year-old’s sudden attention to emo, but the grittier scene is something Demi has dabbled in previously as a teen. And now, years later, the artist is reviving their past sound ahead of eighth studio album HOLY FVCK, which is set to have 16 tracks, according to a press release.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy