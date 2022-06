The Kansas football team received yet another commitment from one of the players who made an official visit over the weekend when Keaton Kubecka decided to join the Jayhawks. A 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver at Westlake High in Austin, Texas, Kubecka became the fourth player who was on campus to cement his college plans. Two of the others are also wide receivers in the class of 2023 — Surahz Buncom of Chula Vista, California, and Jarred Sample of Cypress, Texas — and they, plus Kubecka, should help solidify Kansas' receiving game for several seasons.

