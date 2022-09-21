Andor: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Rogue One prequel

If you enjoyed Obi-Wan Kenobi , you won't want to miss Andor , Disney's next Star Wars spin-off series.

Lucasfilm's new "rousing spy thriller" takes place around five years before the events of 2016's Rogue One, which followed a group of rebels mission to steal plans of the Death Star, allowing the Rebel Alliance to destroy it in A New Hope .

Here's everything we know about the 12-part series from Rogue One director Tony Gilroy...

Andor premieres on Disney Plus on September 21, with the first three episodes available immediately. The show then goes to a weekly release schedule.

Andor plot

A Disney press release reads...

"Andor will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

Meanwhile a post on StarWars.com says...

"The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."

Harry Potter and Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw stars in Andor (Image credit: Disney+)

Andor cast

Diego Luna reprises his Rogue One role as Andor and he'll lead an all-star cast including Adria Arjona ( Good Omens ), Stellan Skarsgård ( Dune ), Fiona Shaw ( Harry Potter ), Robert Emms ( Chernobyl ), Kyle Soller ( Poldark ) and theatre star Denise Gough. Genevieve O’Reilly also reprises her role as Mon Mothma.

"Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me," says Luna. "I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply."

Luna has also teased that we’ll "definitely see some familiar faces," so we can expect some key figures from that movie to return. The latest trailer confirms Forest Whitaker’s is back as Saw Gerrera, the loose cannon freedom fighter who first appeared in The Clone Wars, while Ben Mendelsohn is reported to be reprising his role as the Death Star’s architect-in-chief Orson Krennic.

We'll keep you updated when we hear more...

Diego Luna leads this star-studded spin-off series (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

What happens to Andor Cassian in Rogue One?

* Rogue One spoilers ahead*

Cassian joined the rebellion at the age of 6 during the Empire's reign of tyranny, serving in the Rebel Alliance as a veteran spy. During the events of Rogue One he is secretly ordered to find and assassinate scientist Galen Erso, who was captured by Director Orson Krenic and forced to help build the Death Star.

Andor, who is joined on the mission by his co-pilot, reprogrammed Imperial security droid K-2SO, chose not to kill Galen, but led a team with Galen's daughter, Jyn Erso, to steal the plans for the Death Star on Scarif.

As they infiltrate the data center, Krenic ambushes them, but they are able to transmit the plans before the Death Star fires upon the planet, killing Cassian and Jyn as they embrace.

Will there be an Andor season 2?

A second 12-part season is in development, which will conclude the series and lead into the events of Rogue One .

Is there an Andor trailer?

Aside from the previously released trailers (more on those below), Disney has now given us an extra sneak peek at Andor as part of the Disney Plus Day celebrations, exclusively available to stream on the platform. If you're not a member, now's the perfect time to sign up, as there's a limited-time Disney Plus Day offer available to new and returning subscribers allowing you to get Disney Plus for $1.99/£1.99.

As for the main trailer, you can check that out below. It gives us a look at some of the stunning environments on display in the new series, as well as the beginning of Cassian Andor's rebel journey...

Another trailer debuted during the D23 event in September:

A previous teaser trailer is also available to watch:

You can also watch a clip from Andor right here, a scene between Diego Luna's Cassian talking about the Empire: