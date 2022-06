For many of us, taking good care of our body is top of the to-do list, but what about taking proper care of our feet? When it comes to our health and well-being, our feet tend to be the last things on our mind—but they’re the first thing we should thank for the many places life takes us! If your feet are experiencing chronic aches and pain, they may be trying to tell you something…

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 HOURS AGO