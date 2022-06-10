ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheney helps open prime-time televised Jan. 6 hearing

By Jonathan Make Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE – Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., helped to open a prime-time televised hearing Thursday evening of the congressional committee that she belongs to and which is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. She used the opportunity to directly criticize one of her main political foes: former President Donald Trump.

Appearing on live television from Capitol Hill as only the second legislator to address this session of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Cheney laid out some of the evidence she said the panel had gathered. Much of what she discussed purportedly showed that Trump continued to try to overturn his loss of the 2020 presidential election, even though he knew that he really could not legitimately win.

Cheney spoke in much greater detail about such evidence than even the panel's chairman, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, R-Miss., who himself had opened the hearing. As Thompson turned over the hearing to Cheney for her to give her opening remarks, he also took time to praise his congressional colleague.

"She’s a patriot. A public servant of profound courage and devoted to her oath and to the Constitution," Thompson said of Cheney.

Responding, Cheney stated, "Let me echo those words about the importance of bipartisanship."

She later went on to say that Trump's apparent support for the aims of those who went to the Capitol on Jan. 6, as Congress was formally tabulating the electoral votes to elect now-President Joe Biden, helped to fuel the ensuing riot that led to injuries and deaths.

Trump believed his supporters at the Capitol "‘were doing that they should be doing,'" Cheney said, quoting from some findings during the panel's investigation. She said that the public will hear testimony from some half-dozen Trump White House staff that “'the president did not want to really want to put anything out,’” in the words of the investigation.

Cheney has been serving as vice chair of the select committee, which has only one other GOP member. That second Republican member, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, is not running for re-election this year, unlike Cheney.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Illinois State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

January 6 committee shows video of staff fleeing Kevin McCarthy’s office during Capitol attack

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol showed never-before-seen footage of staff evacuating Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy’s office as a violent mob stormed the building.The video was shown on Thursday evening at the opening of the first public hearings held by the committee, which said it will provide evidence to show that Donald Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election.Video of staffers in McCarthy’s office rushing for the exits. pic.twitter.com/RqVd1zShsX— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) June 10, 2022In the days after the attack, Mr McCarthy, the top House Republican, said Donald Trump “bears responsibility” for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

McCarthy and Scalise Say They Won’t Be Watching First Jan. 6 Hearing

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) told a reporter for The Hill they’re not planning to watch the first Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday. After Mychael Schnell, a congressional reporter for The Hill, asked the House Republicans about watching the hearing, McCarthy said, “No,” and Scalise replied “I'm gonna be busy.” The committee has been gathering evidence and depositions as they investigate what led up to 2,000 Trump supporters to violently storm the Capitol and build the case that Republican lawmakers, including former President Donald Trump, conspired for months to overturn the 2020 election results and prevent Joe Biden from being sworn in as president. McCarthy was subpoenaed by the committee last month because he was in contact with Trump before, during, and after the Jan. 6 attack and previously claimed that Trump may have “admitted some culpability for the attack,” according to the committee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Prime Time#Capitol Hill#The Select Committee
creators.com

Liz Cheney's Star Turn

The House Jan. 6 Committee will begin a series of prime-time hearings this week, starting on June 9. For the past 11 months, Rep. Liz Cheney has been the face and the voice of the committee. Like the Greek goddess of retribution, Nemesis, she has brought down her hammer on former President Donald Trump and the Trumpified GOP, delivering blows in the form of truth. As the committee accumulated information, it was she who divulged selected segments to the public. She was the face and voice of accountability.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Completely hysterical’: Rudy Giuliani lashes out at Liz Cheney over Jan 6 hearing claims that he was drunk on election night

Rudy Giuliani lashed out at Liz Cheney after she said during the January 6 hearing that he was drunk on election night in 2020 as he pushed for Donald Trump to declare victory and demand that the counting of votes be stopped. The former New York Mayor and Mr Trump’s personal lawyer blasted the committee as Ms Cheney was delivering her opening statement during Monday’s hearing. “They have no case,” he told Steve Bannon, the former Trump White House chief strategist who now hosts a show on Real America’s Voice. “This is a follow-up to Russian collusion, Ukrainian conversation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
UPI News

Millionaires leave Russia, Ukraine over war as wealthy bypass U.S.

June 13 (UPI) -- Millionaires are on the move again as the war in Ukraine, political instability and the threat of higher taxes force the world's wealthy out of Russia, Ukraine, Britain and even the United States, according to the latest Henley Global Citizens Report, which tracks worldwide investment migration trends.
ECONOMY
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
172
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy