Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department Candlewood Company holding weekend open house

As the summer boating season gets under way, the Lake Zoar Authority is reminding lake users about how to report illegal activity at state boat launches and boating violations. Two Monroe residents told the LZA about excessive speeds in and out of Eichler’s Cove and request some kind of deterrence at the opening. The Lake Authority suggested that Newtown Parks and Recreation be contacted and directed to apply for a buoy from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection since the town of Newtown is in charge of the area with traffic in question. Boating violations can be reported to DEEP EnCon Police by calling 860-424-3333. People should include location, time, date and nature of the violation or suspicious activity. Description of boat or vehicle involved such as license plate, color or make, and the direction of travel along with clothing or distinguishing features of those involved should also be reported.

MONROE, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO