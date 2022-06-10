ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, CT

Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department Candlewood Company holding weekend open house

By WLAD Newsroom
 4 days ago

Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department Candlewood Company holding weekend open house. Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department Candlewood Company is having an open house this weekend. The volunteer firefighters are...

Road damaged in Wilton

A small section of the northbound lane of Scribner Hill Road in Wilton, just north of Blue Ridge Road, has sustained damage. The Town is engaging a geotechnical engineer to evaluate the section. The impacted section is closed while the southbound lane is open to alternating traffic, using temporary stop signs. Driver are encourage to use alternate routes. The timeframe of the closure is currently unknown. The Wilton Director of Public Works/Town Engineer is monitoring conditions on a daily basis.
WILTON, CT
Bethel looking to hire residential building inspector

Bethel looking to hire residential building inspector. The Town of Bethel is looking to hire a residential building inspector. This position is responsible for code enforcement and inspection work involving the review of site and construction plans for new residential buildings. The building inspector also examines residential buildings in the process of construction, renovation or repair to assure conformance with applicable local codes, ordinances and regulations, national electrical codes and plumbing and heating codes. High school education or vocational school or completion of an apprenticeship training program in a construction skill and no less than 4 years’ experience and training which provides the knowledge, skills and abilities required. Certification by the State of Connecticut as an Assistant Building Official, plus mandatory continuing education through seminars. Applications are on the Town’s website or in the Human Resources Department. The application process will remain open until position is filled.
BETHEL, CT
Lake Zoar Authority reminding lake users about how to report illegal activity

As the summer boating season gets under way, the Lake Zoar Authority is reminding lake users about how to report illegal activity at state boat launches and boating violations. Two Monroe residents told the LZA about excessive speeds in and out of Eichler’s Cove and request some kind of deterrence at the opening. The Lake Authority suggested that Newtown Parks and Recreation be contacted and directed to apply for a buoy from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection since the town of Newtown is in charge of the area with traffic in question. Boating violations can be reported to DEEP EnCon Police by calling 860-424-3333. People should include location, time, date and nature of the violation or suspicious activity. Description of boat or vehicle involved such as license plate, color or make, and the direction of travel along with clothing or distinguishing features of those involved should also be reported.
MONROE, CT
Narcan Training, QPR Suicide Prevention Certification in New Fairfield

Narcan Training, QPR Suicide Prevention Certification in New Fairfield. Free Narcan Training and QPR Suicide Prevention Certification is being held in New Fairfield tomorrow. The training is being done at the Senior Center from noon to 2pm. Registration is required for the session presented by New Fairfield Suicide Postvention Information Network, the New Fairfield Prevention Council and Western Connecticut Coalition. Those 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Training on the use of Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, includes risk factors, signs and symptoms of an overdose, how to administer Narcan and the Good Samaritan law. QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Refer. It's an evidence-based suicide prevention gatekeeper training. Participants will learn to recognize sings, learn to properly intervene, offer hope and connect to helpful resources. https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ej6huzilcb61760d&oseq=&c=&ch=
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Brookfield approved by state for Affordable Housing moratorium

The State Department of Housing has determined that the Town of Brookfield meets the requirements for a moratorium on building affordable housing. Brookfield was granted a four-year pause. First Selectman Tara Carr notes that the town was turned down in July and in December, but the state finally approved the request. Brookfield previously had a moratorium from 2017 until 2021. Brookfield has the 5th highest amount of designated affordable housing in the Western Connecticut Council of Government's region, which includes 18 municipalities spanning from Sherman to Stamford. Only Danbury, Norwalk and Stamford are above the 10-percent threshold.
BROOKFIELD, CT
New Fairfield Troopers to crack down on speeding around Ball Pond

New Fairfield Troopers to crack down on speeding around Ball Pond. The New Fairfield Resident Trooper's Office is looking to crack down on speeding drivers this summer in the area of Ball Pond. Troopers say the majority of complaints are when the High School is letting out so they're asking parents with young drivers in the Ball Pond Road East and Ball Pond Road area to discuss speed limits with them. This area is frequented by walkers, cyclists and children. Troopers are enforcing the speed limit, however, they say a ticket for speeding is nothing in comparison to a motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Two boating accidents reported on Lake Zoar

During the first weekend of June, there were two boating accidents on Lake Zoar. On Sunday a jet ski collision was reported just north of the Southbury bridge resulting in minor injuries to one of the drivers, a fourteen year old Sandy Hook resident who had no safe boating certificate or PWC endorsement. Another teen jet ski driver from Waterbury, also with no safe boating certificate or PWC endorsement, was the other boater involved. On Monday, Monroe Police reported a head on boat crash between Jackson Cove and the Stevenson Dam. Two boats came out of the Monroe Launch and collided. There was damage to the boats and one passenger required medical treatment for a laceration.
MONROE, CT
Danbury Schools to scale back summer school program

Danbury Schools to scale back summer school program. Limited staffing means Danbury Public School's summer program will be scaled back to pre-pandemic age groups. Summer school will be offered to kindergarten through third grade students. During the pandemic, fourth and fifth graders could also take part. It will be a two week session, instead of 4 weeks. The special education department though will continue to offer its traditional five-week summer school program. Superintendent Kevin Walston says the staff is exhausted and not many signed up to teach summer school after an an uptick in behavioral problems, among other challenges.

