Brookfield Conservation Commission to clear invasives this weekened

Narcan Training, QPR Suicide Prevention Certification in New Fairfield. Free Narcan Training and QPR Suicide Prevention Certification is being held in New Fairfield tomorrow. The training is being done at the Senior Center from noon to 2pm. Registration is required for the session presented by New Fairfield Suicide Postvention Information Network, the New Fairfield Prevention Council and Western Connecticut Coalition. Those 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Training on the use of Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, includes risk factors, signs and symptoms of an overdose, how to administer Narcan and the Good Samaritan law. QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Refer. It's an evidence-based suicide prevention gatekeeper training. Participants will learn to recognize sings, learn to properly intervene, offer hope and connect to helpful resources. https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ej6huzilcb61760d&oseq=&c=&ch=
Comments / 0