Brookfield, CT

Amazon Fresh to hire soon for new Brookfield location

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 4 days ago

The Brookfield Economic and Community Development Department is alerting area residents that Amazon Fresh is hiring. The signs went up this week on the store at...

wlad.com

zip06.com

Aldi Grand Opening June 23 in Branford

Branford's new Aldi, located at 1151 West Main Street, will hold a Grand Opening celebration on June 23. (Photo by Pam Johnson/The Sound) The Aldi supermarket company has announced its newly-constructed Branford location will open for business on Thursday, June 23. The new store, located at 1151 West Main Street,...
BRANFORD, CT
GreenwichTime

Subway exploring potential headquarters move within CT

MILFORD — Subway is considering a relocation of its headquarters from Milford to Fairfield County, but the fast food giant is so far providing few details about the potential move. “Subway is exploring options in northeastern Fairfield County to create a world-class work environment for our employees, that includes...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
FOX 61

Subway considering moving corporate offices but won't be going far

MILFORD, Conn. — Subway sandwich shops' corporate offices could be moving to Fairfield county, according to a company spokesperson. The corporate offices have been located in Milford for decades. "Subway is exploring options in Northeastern Fairfield County to create a world-class work environment for our employees, that includes a...
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant Chain To Open Glastonbury Location

A popular restaurant chain known for its build-your-own salads will soon open its third location in Connecticut. Chopt will officially open its first Hartford County location on Wednesday, June 15, representatives announced. The new restaurant is located at 2520 Main St. in Glastonbury. The company said it will celebrate a...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Brookfield, CT
Business
City
Brookfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
themonroesun.com

New England’s No. 1 farmers’ market returns to the green

MONROE, CT — Now that local farmers’ crops are ready for harvest the Monroe Farmers’ Market can begin. The market, voted the best in Connecticut and New England last season, will open on the green at the corner of Fan Hill Road and Church Street this Friday.
newcanaanite.com

New Construction Planned for Forest Street

The New Canaan Building Department on June 4 received an application to build a two-family dwelling on Forest Street. Each unit at 160 Forest St. will include two bedrooms, one full bathroom, one half-bath, a full basement and an attached one-car garage, according to the application. They’ll have eight rooms and about 2,236 square feet apiece, the application said.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

Take a sneak peek at Stamford’s new science ‘discovery center’ in Mill River Park

STAMFORD — Behind a construction site at Mill River Park, a new home for education in Downtown Stamford has taken shape. Now, it’s ready to be unveiled to the public. The Mill River Collaborative will formally open the Whittingham Discovery Center June 24 after two years of construction. The unveiling is part of festivities for “Meet Mill River Day,” the Collaborative’s summer kick-off event.
STAMFORD, CT
#Amazon Fresh#Federal#Store Associates#Dayside Grocery#Dayside Meat#Dayside Prepared Foods#On Grocery
wlad.com

Brookfield approved by state for Affordable Housing moratorium

The State Department of Housing has determined that the Town of Brookfield meets the requirements for a moratorium on building affordable housing. Brookfield was granted a four-year pause. First Selectman Tara Carr notes that the town was turned down in July and in December, but the state finally approved the request. Brookfield previously had a moratorium from 2017 until 2021. Brookfield has the 5th highest amount of designated affordable housing in the Western Connecticut Council of Government's region, which includes 18 municipalities spanning from Sherman to Stamford. Only Danbury, Norwalk and Stamford are above the 10-percent threshold.
BROOKFIELD, CT
heystamford.com

Here’s the Scoop! 15+ Spots for Ice Cream in Stamford

With the heat well on its way to Stamford, it’s a good time to start thinking about the important factors of summer — like where to get ice cream. Whether you want a classic scoop or a cone of the best soft serve, gelato or shaved ice, you’ll find all that and more at these shops and trucks around Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
stamfordplus.com

HedgeFun in Stamford Downtown has Arrived

STAMFORD , CT – HedgeFun in Stamford Downtown presented by Reckson & Cappelli Organization, a whimsical outdoor sculpture exhibit, will transform the Downtown with adorable animal topiaries on display this summer. Stamford Downtown Special Services District has installed 16 animal topiaries on the streets and parks of the Downtown. The topiaries are on display for enjoyment by thousands of area residents and visitors June through September, 2022.
hamlethub.com

Integrative Medicine Doc Opens Pop-up Practice in New Canaan

Integrative Medicine physician Dr. Katie Takayasu has recently opened a pop-up private practice in New Canaan, at 11 Burtis Avenue, Suite 26. She is seeing patients in shared space with Dr. Jennifer Morgan at Centrality Physical Therapy & Wellness. Dr. Katie’s new practice – Wellness Insights – offers a multi-modality...
NEW CANAAN, CT
wlad.com

Bethel looking to hire residential building inspector

Bethel looking to hire residential building inspector. The Town of Bethel is looking to hire a residential building inspector. This position is responsible for code enforcement and inspection work involving the review of site and construction plans for new residential buildings. The building inspector also examines residential buildings in the process of construction, renovation or repair to assure conformance with applicable local codes, ordinances and regulations, national electrical codes and plumbing and heating codes. High school education or vocational school or completion of an apprenticeship training program in a construction skill and no less than 4 years’ experience and training which provides the knowledge, skills and abilities required. Certification by the State of Connecticut as an Assistant Building Official, plus mandatory continuing education through seminars. Applications are on the Town’s website or in the Human Resources Department. The application process will remain open until position is filled.
BETHEL, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Borough considers mobile recycling center, could save money

NAUGATUCK — Borough officials are looking into having a mobile recycling redemption center of bottles and cans for residents. Waterbury native Mike Stallings, who is the owner of EyeRecycle, a bottle redemption center on Chase River Road in Waterbury, is looking to pick up bottles and cans from borough residents and pay them back half of the redeemed amount after he gave a presentation to the Board of Mayor and Burgesses on Tuesday, June 7.
Eyewitness News

2 Connecticut spots make best lobster roll list

(WFSB) - 2 Connecticut spots landed on a list of “America’s 30 best lobster rolls.”. It starts with a quarter pound of fresh lobster, a little lemon, a whole lot of melted butter, and, of course, these waterfront views which create a crustacean combination that’s tough to beat.
hamlethub.com

Piping Plovers at Milford Point are amazing!

Piping Plovers are nesting on the Milford Point sandbar. According to Tom Andersen, Communications Director at Connecticut Audobon Society, the baby birds have hatched and adults are still incubating eggs on three other nests. "It’s an incredibly perilous time out there for this federally-threatened species. The baby birds can’t fly...
MILFORD, CT

