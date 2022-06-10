Amazon Fresh to hire soon for new Brookfield location

Bethel looking to hire residential building inspector. The Town of Bethel is looking to hire a residential building inspector. This position is responsible for code enforcement and inspection work involving the review of site and construction plans for new residential buildings. The building inspector also examines residential buildings in the process of construction, renovation or repair to assure conformance with applicable local codes, ordinances and regulations, national electrical codes and plumbing and heating codes. High school education or vocational school or completion of an apprenticeship training program in a construction skill and no less than 4 years’ experience and training which provides the knowledge, skills and abilities required. Certification by the State of Connecticut as an Assistant Building Official, plus mandatory continuing education through seminars. Applications are on the Town’s website or in the Human Resources Department. The application process will remain open until position is filled.

BETHEL, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO