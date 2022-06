Raw and SmackDown currently have separate rosters, but fans have been seeing a lot of crossovers between the two shows in recent months. It looks like the crossovers could continue as PWInsider is reporting that AJ Styles and Finn Balor are set to be at the SmackDown tapings in Minneapolis on Friday. At this point it has not been confirmed if they will appear on the show or if they are just being brought in for a dark match.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO