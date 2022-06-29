Indianapolis Colts training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location and everything to know

Indianapolis Colts training camp is right around the corner with excitement building in Indiana for the 2022 NFL season. As players and coaches use the summer to practice for the upcoming season, fans will have plenty to look forward to at Colts training camp.

Supporters of the Colts will see plenty of new faces this summer at training camp. Quarterback Matt Ryan is the biggest addition, replacing Carson Wentz after a blockbuster trade during the offseason. In addition, the Colts signed running back Phillip Lindsay this spring, landed Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore and acquire edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s Indianapolis Colts training camp preview, examining everything you need to know from location, schedule, and storylines to follow.

Indianapolis Colts training camp schedule

The Indianapolis Colts training camp will begin on July 26. Rookies report a week earlier, but all players will be in attendance on July 26. On June 29, Indianapolis released its full camp schedule and dates of open practices.

The Colts will hold their 2022 training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, the same location as their practices in 2021.

Here is the full Indianapolis Colts training camp schedule. We’ll alter provide an update on practice times.

Wednesday, July 27

Thursday, July 28

Saturday, July 30

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Thursday, Aug. 4

Sunday, Aug. 7

Monday, Aug. 8

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Thursday, Aug. 11

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Thursday, Aug. 18

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Thursday, Aug. 25

Indianapolis Colts training camp locations

Here is a quick overview of where Colts training camps have been held in recent years, per Pro Football Reference .

2021 – Grand Park Sports Campus – Westfield, Indiana

Grand Park Sports Campus – Westfield, Indiana 2020 – Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center – Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center – Indianapolis, Indiana 2018-’19 – Grand Park Sports Campus – Westfield, Indiana

Grand Park Sports Campus – Westfield, Indiana 2010-’17 – Anderson University – Anderson, Indiana

Anderson University – Anderson, Indiana 1999-2009 – Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology – Terre Haute, Indiana

Can fans attend the Colts training camp this year?

Yes, Colts fans can attend training camp this year. Indianapolis couldn’t permit attendance in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the festivities returned in 2021. There will not be any COVID-19 restrictions in place for fans.

Tickets for the Colts training camp are free, with each guest simply required to acquire a pass from the team. Tickets for Colts training camp can be acquired here .

Any practices held outdoors are open to fans on the scheduled days. However, any practice indoors will not permit fans. As of June, the team hasn’t announced whether or not those in attendance will be able to interact with players and coaches in designated areas this summer.

Storylines, position battles for Indianapolis Colts training camp

Here are the top storylines to follow and position battles to watch during Colts training camp 2022.

Who starts at left tackle for the Colts?

This is one of the biggest questions regarding the Colts roster heading into the summer. Eric Fisher left this offseason, with Indianapolis looking to make a change. Entering camp, Matt Pryor is listed atop the depth chart and he might receive a larger share of first-team reps in practice. However, veteran Dennis Kelly and rookie Bernhard Raimann will also compete for the starting job.

Pryor, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2018-’21, joined Indianapolis this past season. The 6-foot-7 tackle primarily started at right tackle, playing 266 snaps compared to 94 on the left side (Pro Football Focus). Across 241 pass-block snaps, he never allowed a sack.

Raimann, a 2022 third-round pick, offers the highest upside among the competitors. However, the Central Michigan alum is far less experienced after playing tight end for two years in college. He’s likely a developmental piece for the Colts’ coaches.

Matt Ryan settling into new offense

Following a disappointing finish to the 2021 season, the Colts’ front office and ownership made it clear change at quarterback was necessary. After trading Wentz to the Washington Commanders, Indianapolis took advantage of a disgruntled Matt Ryan by landing him in a bargain trade.

Ryan is certainly no longer an MVP candidate and his diminished arm strength limits some of what he can do. While he might not offer the upside Wentz provided, Ryan is still an above-average quarterback and delivers stability.

One thing he will benefit from is the Colts’ offensive line. Ryan posted a 98.0 quarterback rating when operating from a clean pocket last season. The move from Atlanta to Indianapolis is a huge upgrade in terms of pass protection and he’ll also have the support of a great rushing attack. He should function nicely as an advanced ‘game manager’ who operates within the structure of Frank Reich’s offense.

Kenny Moore contract situation

Not all is great in Indianapolis. Cornerback Kenny Moore is entering the fourth year of his contract, looking for a new deal that pays him his worth. He thrived last season in a bigger role and is arguably the best slot corner in the NFL. He might not hold out of training camp, given the staggering financial cost, but one of the Colts’ best players isn’t happy and that’s a situation worth monitoring.

Alec Pierce, Parris Campbell asked to step up for starting receiver spots

T.Y. Hilton remains a free agent and even if the Colts want to re-sign him, there will be competition. In the meantime, the coaching staff is excited about some of the young wide receivers with an opportunity to step up in training camp.

“He’s done a good job so he’s going to compete for every snap, right? It’s a very competitive group. We’re definitely pushing him and want him in the mix.” Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Alec Pierce

Alec Pierce, the 53rd pick in the NFL Draft, is competing for a starting job as a rookie. These practice reps in training camp will be valuable as the 6-foot-3 wideout looks to build chemistry with Ryan. He proved to be an excellent vertical threat in college at Cincinnati, so he could carve out a role in 2022.

The biggest name to watch is Parris Campbell. The 59th overall selection in 2019, injuries have derailed a potentially promising NFL career to this point. Fortunately, Campbell is healthy and already made a strong impression during OTAs. The connection with Ryan is already there and that bodes well for Campbell heading into training camp.

