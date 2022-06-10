ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

John Cena Reveals What Happened During His First Meeting With Vince McMahon

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena is celebrating his 20th anniversary with WWE this month, and the anniversary has given the former WWE Champion a lot of time to reflect on his run with the company. During the Ruthless Aggression Era, John Cena made a memorable...

stillrealtous.com

Related
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
WWE
Wrestling World

Booker T on a WWE wrestler: I did not like her in her day, no one did

After Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Championship, many consider it not a good WWE decision, and one of them is Booker T, who gave his opinion in an interview with the Hall of Fame. “I don’t agree with unifying the championships because they’re two different shows,” Booker said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by Wrestling Inc.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reacts to Facing Riddle on WWE SmackDown Next Week

Riddle gained the chance to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown next week after defeating Sami Zayn on the show Friday night, with the stipulation that if he lost, he’d be kicked off SmackDown. Money in the Bank was scheduled to feature the match, but...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Legend Announces His Retirement From The Ring

Keiji Mutoh, best known for his portrayal of The Great Muta in WCW and NJPW, announced his impending in-ring retirement at the “Cyberfest Festival” earlier today. Muta, currently signed to Pro Wrestling Noah, appeared at the joint project of DDT, Noah, and Tokyo Joshi Pro, and announced that he will no longer be competing in the ring after this Spring. He intends to have a final 5 matches before he takes off his boots for good.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Alex Rodriguez & Girlfriend Kathryne Padgett Go On Public Date, Onlooker Claims His New Lady 'Looks Kind Of Crazy'

Yikes! Earlier this year, Alex Rodriguez and bodybuilding competitor Kathryne "Kat" Padgett sparked rumors of a budding romance as they began attending a multitude of NBA games together, but at their most recent outing on May 25, his new flame made it clear they're an item.According to a Page Six eyewitness at the Miami Heat basketball game, Padgett was "very touchy" with the athlete, though he didn't do much to reciprocate her physical affections."She’s definitely way more touchy than [he is]. She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling," the onlooker spilled. "She looks kind of crazy...
MLB
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Reacts To Riddle Earning Title Match

Roman Reigns reacted to Riddle’s future shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns tweeted, “Now I have to leave the private island …jump on the private yacht ….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown Tribal Chief problems.”. Riddle defeated...
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Stephanie McMahon's status

In the last month, we have reported how Stephanie McMahon, vice president of WWE, a family company for three generations now, wanted to temporarily abandon her role in the management to take a break, to be able to spend time with the family, to fix some problems at the moment not yet well defined nor declared in a personal way.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Makes Her First Tweet Since Walking Out on WWE RAW

Naomi has sent out her first tweet since walking out on WWE. After walking out of WWE RAW due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their Women’s Tag Team Titles. As PWMania.com previously reported, merchandise for the two stars has been...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE releases a statement on Edge

In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge was kicked out of his stable, Judgment Day, which he formed with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, also welcoming Finn Bálor who brutally attacked him. WWE, following this attack that landed Edge, in today's episode of...
WWE
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Riddle's future

One of the most victorious tag teams of recent months in WWE is undoubtedly the one formed by Randy Orton and Matt Riddle called RK-Bro, former couple champions of Monday Night Raw, who in a short time sold their belts to the one formed instead by Chad Gable and Otis, the Alpha Academy, in the last few months and finally definitively to The Usos, the last time.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – June 10, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We are told that Sami Zayn wrestles Riddle and if Riddle wins he gets a Unified title match but if he loses, he will be banned from Smackdown. We see Drew McIntyre in Gorilla Position fighting off Butch before he can go...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Possibly Injured During SmackDown Match

Xia Li may have been injured on Friday’s WWE SmackDown during her defeat to Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifier. A doctor and a referee checked on Li, who was still in the ring, while Ronda Rousey made her way out to the ring, according to the Mr. Steal Yo Dibs YouTube channel.
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins to Answer for Cody Rhodes Attack, More Set for Monday’s WWE Raw

– WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will answer for his recent attack on Cody Rhodes that took place earlier this week on Raw on this Monday’s episode. Also, we will find out what’s next for The Judgment Day after Finn Balor joined the group, and they turned on their original leader, Edge. Here’s the full announcement on Rollins and the updated Raw lineup:
WWE
Wrestling World

Latest update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's status

Sasha Banks and Naomi, former couple champions, had left the arena where the Monday Night Raw show was to be held on May 16 after a major disagreement over the direction of their booking. In fact, initially, the booking of the evening included the participation of both women in a six-pack challenge match in the main event to decree the number one contender for the Raw title held by Bianca Belair, so their exit forced the backstage team to modify quickly the script.
WWE

