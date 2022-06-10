ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Hall Of Famer Says AEW Tag Team Titles Aren’t On The Right Team

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the inception of All Elite Wrestling the company has put a big focus on the tag team division. Some talented teams have held the belts, but currently it’s Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus who are are holding the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Road Dogg knows a thing...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 1

Related
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk full fight video

The Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk full fight video showcases one of the great fights in UFC history. At UFC 248 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili put her title on the line against former UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event. Weili...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Road Dogg
Person
Jon Moxley
Wrestling World

Booker T on a WWE wrestler: I did not like her in her day, no one did

After Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Championship, many consider it not a good WWE decision, and one of them is Booker T, who gave his opinion in an interview with the Hall of Fame. “I don’t agree with unifying the championships because they’re two different shows,” Booker said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by Wrestling Inc.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Valentina Shevchenko surviving scare from Taila Santos to defend gold at UFC 275

Valentina Shevchenko’s reign over the women’s flyweight division continued on Saturday with her latest title defense against Taila Santos at UFC 275. Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) registered her seventh consecutive title defense at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, earning a split decision victory over Santos (19-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) in the co-main event matchup.
UFC
The Spun

NASCAR Driver Makes Opinion On Kyle Busch Extremely Clear

Kyle Busch won the Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. The winningest driver in NASCAR Truck Series history picked up another triumph to the dismay of everyone else. While Zane Smith fought back from a rough start, he ultimately finished short. After the race (h/t NESN's Scott Neville), he lamented his runner-up placement to Josh Sims of Fox Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tag Team#All Elite Wrestling#Hall Of Famer#Intercontinental Champion#Combat Club
The Spun

Look: Tony Stewart Called Out Veteran NASCAR Driver Sunday

The NASCAR world has been debating the Denny Hamlin vs. Ross Chastain drama for the past week. Veteran NASCAR driver Tony Stewart appeared to choose a side on Sunday afternoon. Stewart, who was part of Sunday's Cup Series coverage on FOX, called out Chastain for his driving. Stewart made it...
MOTORSPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE releases a statement on Edge

In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge was kicked out of his stable, Judgment Day, which he formed with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, also welcoming Finn Bálor who brutally attacked him. WWE, following this attack that landed Edge, in today's episode of...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Naomi Makes Her First Tweet Since Walking Out on WWE RAW

Naomi has sent out her first tweet since walking out on WWE. After walking out of WWE RAW due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their Women’s Tag Team Titles. As PWMania.com previously reported, merchandise for the two stars has been...
WWE
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Riddle's future

One of the most victorious tag teams of recent months in WWE is undoubtedly the one formed by Randy Orton and Matt Riddle called RK-Bro, former couple champions of Monday Night Raw, who in a short time sold their belts to the one formed instead by Chad Gable and Otis, the Alpha Academy, in the last few months and finally definitively to The Usos, the last time.
WWE
PWMania

Eric Young Names WWE Star as the Most Underrated Wrestler in the World

Eric Young recently spoke with WhatCulture for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he talked about some of his favorite career opponents. This is when he highlighted Robert Roode and thinks Roode is the most underrated wrestler right now. “Bobby Roode would probably be my favorite...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon And Other WWE Higher Ups Impressed By New Star

You have his attention. There are a lot of people in WWE but there are only a few whose opinions really matter. At the top of the list is none other than Vince McMahon, whose decisions can change the way the wrestling world works in the blink of an eye. Getting McMahon’s endorsement can mean the world to a wrestler and now he seems to be impressed by someone else.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Champion Makes A Case To Enter WWE Hall Of Fame

Alberto Del Rio (AKA Alberto El Patron) believes his accomplishments in pro wrestling warrant a WWE Hall of Fame induction. As seen below, Del Rio took to Twitter on Sunday to list out his exploits in WWE, which include two reigns each as WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion, and his victory in the first and only 40-man Royal Rumble in 2011.
WWE
411mania.com

New Intercontinental Champion Crowned on WWE Smackdown

We have a new WWE Intercontinental Champion following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Gunther defeated Ricochet on tonight’s show to capture the championship. You can see some highlights from the match below. The win marks Gunther’s first main roster title in WWE, and ends Ricochet’s run at 98...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Released Due to Policy Violation

WWE NXT star Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has been released, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer reports Donovan was let go due to a policy violation. The release happened after Saturday night’s live event in Largo, Florida. “This wasn’t a budget or creative decision,” Meltzer wrote, “but a policy issue and he was told he may be brought back in a year.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair may be back soon

Charlotte Flair recently managed to keep the SmackDown champion belt at Wrestlemania 38, against all odds that had been made by the entire WWE Universe, even though she failed to shake off Ronda Rousey altogether. In fact, unfortunately, she lost it shortly after at Wrestlemania Backlash, in a rematch strongly requested by the Baddest Woman on the Planet who made her give in completely in an I Quit Match breaking her arm too, even if obviously it was all a storyline to allow The Queen to take an extended period off stage to marry her Andrade El Idolo.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy