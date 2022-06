With about 3,500 families visiting the Grace Community Food Pantry each month, Charles Silano knows that if he’s shocked at the gas prices, they are too. “It cost me $79 to fill my car up today, and it used to be $38 not too long ago,” Silano, chairman and founder of the food pantry, said June 3 on Flagler Broadcasting’s “Free For All Friday” radio show.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO