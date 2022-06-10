ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on video: Gunman opens fire in broad daylight on Brooklyn street

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

Brooklyn shots fired caught on video 00:20

NEW YORK - There's another brazen example of someone firing a gun in New York City, this time in Brooklyn.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen on video firing multiple shots at someone or something off camera.

Investigators say it happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place in Crown Heights.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 168

Joehaw Lawrence
3d ago

This is the reason why people are afraid to come outside.It’s The Wild Wild West out here 💥💥🔫🤠Everybody wanna be trigger happy without having any remorse.

Reply(1)
48
Irish Mick
2d ago

look who it is. this is your gun problem. not the people that are responsible. you take mine this animal will still get one. all you are doing is making guns and ammo worth more and a better biz to get into. this is your problem this animal this is the problem. when we all start realizing it and the DEMOCRATs stop enabling these animals NY CHICAGO BALTIMORE and all the other bad cities will become safer

Reply(12)
34
Saxon Woods
3d ago

The spawn of - “single moms with multiple kids by multiple men”- of course never married and no father at home- such lovely 🥰 people - this is happening in a civilized country, not some third world lawless society…

Reply(32)
47
