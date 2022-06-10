Maryland Shooting Suspect Charged, Name Released

Three people were killed and two injured, including a state trooper, in a shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect, identified by officials as a male, was also wounded. Authorities responded to a reported shooting at Columbia Machine Inc. at around 2:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook. Upon arrival, they found three people dead and one in critical condition.The suspect, who had fled the scene, was located by Maryland State Police. The suspect and a trooper exchanged fire and both were taken to a hospital with injuries, the sheriff's office said. During a Thursday afternoon press briefing, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the responding trooper was shot in the shoulder."I don't know the status of the shooter," Hogan said. "But it's an ongoing, developing situation."U.S. Rep. David Trone, who represents Smithsburg's district, tweeted that he is "actively monitoring the mass shooting.""If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds," he added.The FBI and ATF are helping with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.Smithsburg is located more than 60 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.Andres Triay contributed reporting.

SMITHSBURG, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO