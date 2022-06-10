ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsburg, MD

Maryland Shooting Suspect Charged, Name Released

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA West Virginia man was charged with murdering three co-workers at a Maryland machine shop as well as attempted murder and other charges, authorities said late Friday. The name of the alleged shooter, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was also released by the Washington County sheriff’s office on...

www.usnews.com

CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man charged in deadly Maryland manufacturing facility shooting

(AP) — A West Virginia man was charged with murdering three co-workers at a Maryland machine shop as well as attempted murder and other charges, authorities said late Friday.The name of the alleged shooter, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was also released by the Washington County sheriff's office on Friday.Esquivel, who was hospitalized after a shootout with police, is currently being held by the Washington County Detention Center on no bond.Authorities say Esquivel arrived Thursday morning for his normal shift at Columbia Machine Inc. in the small rural community of Smithsburg in western Maryland. He allegedly worked...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
CBS DFW

3 killed, 2 wounded in Maryland shooting, sheriff's office says

Three people were killed and two injured, including a state trooper, in a shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect, identified by officials as a male, was also wounded. Authorities responded to a reported shooting at Columbia Machine Inc. at around 2:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook. Upon arrival, they found three people dead and one in critical condition.The suspect, who had fled the scene, was located by Maryland State Police. The suspect and a trooper exchanged fire and both were taken to a hospital with injuries, the sheriff's office said. During a Thursday afternoon press briefing, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the responding trooper was shot in the shoulder."I don't know the status of the shooter," Hogan said. "But it's an ongoing, developing situation."U.S. Rep. David Trone, who represents Smithsburg's district, tweeted that he is "actively monitoring the mass shooting.""If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds," he added.The FBI and ATF are helping with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.Smithsburg is located more than 60 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.Andres Triay contributed reporting.
SMITHSBURG, MD
