‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: Colin Trevorrow & Emily Carmichael On Real-World Considerations In Blockbusters, Legacy Cast Members & Much More [Deep Focus Podcast]

By Mike DeAngelo
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of the Deep Focus podcast, host and Playlist Editor-In-Chief Rodrigo Perez talks to writer/director Colin Trevorrow & writer Emily Carmichael (“Pacific Rim: Uprising”) about “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which is the sixth and potentially final chapter in the dino-action series that began with Steven Spielberg’s beloved, “Jurassic...

