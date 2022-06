Exactly a month ago saw the release of The Smile's debut album A Light For Attracting Attention. Expectations were high for the project, which brought together Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner (Nigel Godrich, Radiohead's longtime producer, went behind the boards for this project as well.) Still, the LP managed to be a crackling success even in the context of the members' storied careers, and later this year, North American audiences will get the chance to see its songs performed live in concert.

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO