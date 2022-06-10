ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas zoo warns of possible chupacabra sighting

By Tatiana Salazar
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGxAH_0g6vCfD000

Zoo officials in Texas are scratching their heads over what they saw in a surveillance video.

This does not look any animal known to man.

Now, officials at the Amarillo Zoo are wondering if this could be a Chupacabra.

The image of the two-legged creature was captured around 1:30 a.m. on May 21.

Some people speculated that it was simply a person in a costume, while others said it could be a coyote on its hind legs.

City officials said the creature never entered the zoo and zoo animals were safe.

