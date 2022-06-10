ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EGMS students graduate from D.A.R.E program

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago
On Friday, June 3, 65 students at EGMS graduated from the D.A.R.E. program.

The D.A.R.E. program has grown throughout the years into more than drug prevention education. Now, the program educates students about the dangers of social media, peer pressure, bullying, and coping with stress. D.A.R.E. teaches students the importance of prevention and not only gives them the tools they need to say no to drugs but educates them on why they should stay away.

During the graduation, two students from each class were also recognized as the D.A.R.E. essay winner and runner-up.

Third period D.A.R.E. essay contest runner-up Gia White (l to r), winner Gabriella Brooks, and Deputy S. Morris.
Seventh period D.A.R.E. essay contest runner-up Emily Hudson (l to r), winner Bristol Rule, and Deputy S. Morris.

