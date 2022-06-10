ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderson, WV

Monthly open mic night continues in Alderson

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bq3bv_0g6v7l4a00

Sounds of American Root Music reverberated off the walls of the historic Alderson Train Depot Saturday on June 4 as Alderson Main Street hosted the second in a summer-long series of “Open Mic at the Depot” events.

According to Marcia Sutherland, the event organizer, “The purpose of the series is to showcase local musicians, provide a family-friendly activity, and bring people to see the beautifully restored depot.”

Open mic night is scheduled for the first Saturday of the month, May through October, from 6-9 p.m.

The baggage room, with its rough, wooden beams and antique baggage wagons, provides an intimate musician space as an informal and supportive venue for practicing musicians. The audience has limited seating inside the baggage room but can spill out the double-doors onto the depot platform, where the music echoes off the surrounding mountains. During the event, the rest of the depot is open to visitors, who can go down memory lane inspecting antiques and Alderson and railroad memorabilia, as well as purchase limited gift items.

More information is available on Alderson Main Street’s Facebook page, or by contacting Don Sutherland at openmicatthedepot@gmail.com. There are no entrance fees for performers or audience members, and no payments to performers, but donations to support the depot are gladly accepted.

Open mic night is scheduled for the first Saturday of the month, May through October, from 6-9 p.m.

The post Monthly open mic night continues in Alderson appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

A look at the 35th Ronceverte River Festival

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — People in Greenbrier County got to kick off summer with the 35th annual Ronceverte River Festival. The weekend was jam-packed with events everyone could enjoy. Kicking off with a parade, rides and floats and circuses throughout the weekend, and of course, the Great Rubber duck race, which returned bigger and […]
RONCEVERTE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Regatta to feature more than 50 free events for kids

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin held a press conference to talk about the many free events and activities for kids that will be featured at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. “When we started planning Regatta activities and events, we wanted to make sure we had plenty of things for our kids and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Major Automobile Event Coming to Beckley on June 16-18

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV Whitewater Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will host the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals in Beckley on June 16-18. Members of several local car clubs along with the City of Beckley/Beckley Events and Visit Southern West Virginia have been planning three days of activities for the event that will showcase local attractions.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Color the River returns for a good cause

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Hinton Second Saturdays got back out on the water to re-color the river. Those out on the water say with good friends, family, and fun in the sun, it does not take a lot to float your boat. The weather, the people, and everything that they provided for us to […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alderson, WV
Alderson, WV
Government
WVNS

Veteran’s food giveaway happening today

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Veteran’s food giveaway is happening today, Friday, June 10, 2022. Jay Quesenberry with the Raleigh County Commission, said there will be a Veteran’s food giveaway at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. The giveaway will take place from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. All Veteran’s are welcome.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

New business is blooming in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Business is blooming in Fayette County as Blooms by Bessie’s celebrates its grand opening. The store is located on Main Street in Oak Hill. A ribbon-cutting for the new business was held on June 9, 2022. You can find all sorts of plants and flowers at Blooms by Bessie’s. Owners said […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Fish fry fundraiser to be held for the Humane Society of Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A community fish fry is set to help raise the funds for the Humane Society of Raleigh County. The fundraiser will be held at the Mad Hatter Club in downtown Beckley this Sunday, June 12 starting at 3 p.m. The menu will include a fried fish filet, macaroni and cheese, fries, and cole slaw. It will cost $15 per meal.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Mic Night#Antique#Memorabilia#Musicians#American Root Music#Alderson Train Depot#Alderson Main Street
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston County, Jefferson County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley Montgomery demolition plan approved

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The state Council on Community and Technical Colleges followed through with an earlier decision Thursday and gave its approval to a 10-year facilities plan for BridgeValley Community and Technical College that deals with buildings on the former WVU Tech campus in Montgomery. The council approved the...
MONTGOMERY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
WVNT-TV

Trial in the death of Raylee Browning continues

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The trial in the death of 8-year-old Raylee Browning continued in a Fayette County courtroom today, June 10, 2022. Raylee’s father, Marty Browning Jr., his wife, Julie, and Julie’s sister, Sherie, are each charged with child abuse or neglect resulting in death and death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire in Poca closes Route 62

POCA, WV (WOWK) — A residential fire has closed down Route 62 on Saturday. Putnam County dispatch reports that a building caught on fire in the 1200 block of Charleston Road. They say no one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported. Bancroft, Eleanor, Poca, and Winfield Volunteer Fire Departments responded and […]
POCA, WV
marijuanamoment.net

West Virginia Activists Are Collecting Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Measures On Local Ballots

West Virginia activists are pursuing a pair of local marijuana decriminalization initiatives for the November ballot, including in the state capital of Charleston. While the progressive organization West Virginia Can’t Wait typically works on electoral politics by supporting candidates who embrace policies that align with its mission, the group’s field director Sarah Hutson told Marijuana Moment in a phone interview that the group “became aware of, in the past year or so, this option to run municipal ballot measures within the state of West Virginia.”
FAIRMONT, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy