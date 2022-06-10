Monthly open mic night continues in Alderson

Sounds of American Root Music reverberated off the walls of the historic Alderson Train Depot Saturday on June 4 as Alderson Main Street hosted the second in a summer-long series of “Open Mic at the Depot” events.

According to Marcia Sutherland, the event organizer, “The purpose of the series is to showcase local musicians, provide a family-friendly activity, and bring people to see the beautifully restored depot.”

Open mic night is scheduled for the first Saturday of the month, May through October, from 6-9 p.m.

The baggage room, with its rough, wooden beams and antique baggage wagons, provides an intimate musician space as an informal and supportive venue for practicing musicians. The audience has limited seating inside the baggage room but can spill out the double-doors onto the depot platform, where the music echoes off the surrounding mountains. During the event, the rest of the depot is open to visitors, who can go down memory lane inspecting antiques and Alderson and railroad memorabilia, as well as purchase limited gift items.

More information is available on Alderson Main Street’s Facebook page, or by contacting Don Sutherland at openmicatthedepot@gmail.com. There are no entrance fees for performers or audience members, and no payments to performers, but donations to support the depot are gladly accepted.

