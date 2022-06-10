ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Report: Vikings waive undrafted rookie kicker Gabe Brkic

By Jordy McElroy
 3 days ago
Well, that didn’t take long.

Rookie undrafted kicker Gabe Brkic signed with the Minnesota Vikings in hopes of pushing starting kicker Greg Joseph for his job, but the veteran fought back and earned his right to stay.

Per the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson, the Vikings have opted to waive the former Oklahoma Sooner and move forward with the more proven option in Joseph.

Brkic struggled enough during the spring practices that the team didn’t even try to keep him heading into training camp. It’s a tough way for things to end for the young kicker, but it also isn’t necessarily the end of the line for him, either.

As for the Vikings, they’ll move forward with Joseph as their kicker. You can rest assured he’ll be sleeping really well knowing the $2.4 million restricted free agent tender he signed back in April is closer to hitting his bank account.

However, it still remains to be seen if the Vikings bring in some more training camp competition to continue pushing him for the starting job.

