Hopefully everyone enjoyed the ‘drier’ start to the work week,…especially after over a week of flooding rain across South Florida. There are a few reasons for this ‘drier’ change and one of the reasons is that a layer of Saharan Dust has moved over our area and limited rain chances on Monday. This morning was no different. We enjoyed quiet conditions while our temperatures started off on the warm side. Overnight temperatures remained in the lower 80s while our feels-like temperatures were already in the lower 90s early this morning.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO