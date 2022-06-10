2 teen boys dead after being pulled from Jamaica Bay

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Two 13-year-old boys died Friday after they were pulled from Jamaica Bay in Queens following a search and rescue.

A call came in at 11:40 a.m. about a potential drowning involving the two teens off of Beach 121st Street in Rockaway Beach, the FDNY said.

One of them was removed from the water more than an hour later at 12:50 p.m. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital but did not survive, according to police.

The second boy was also removed from the water taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.

Water Rescue @CitizenApp Cross Bay Blvd 12:47:32 PM EDT

The boys fell into the water while out on rocks near Beach 121st Street, according to the Daily News .

First responders gathered on the North Channel Bridge amid the intensive search off Rockaway Beach.

Multiple helicopters were spotted overhead as boats and nearly a dozen divers searched the water.

Emergency responders were seen carrying someone on the beach. Photo credit Citizen App