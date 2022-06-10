ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

2 teen boys dead after being pulled from Jamaica Bay

By Adam Warner, Juliet Papa
1010WINS
1010WINS
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfbEL_0g6uygsW00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Two 13-year-old boys died Friday after they were pulled from Jamaica Bay in Queens following a search and rescue.

A call came in at 11:40 a.m. about a potential drowning involving the two teens off of Beach 121st Street in Rockaway Beach, the FDNY said.

One of them was removed from the water more than an hour later at 12:50 p.m. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital but did not survive, according to police.

The second boy was also removed from the water taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.

Water Rescue @CitizenApp

Cross Bay Blvd 12:47:32 PM EDT

The boys fell into the water while out on rocks near Beach 121st Street, according to the Daily News .

First responders gathered on the North Channel Bridge amid the intensive search off Rockaway Beach.

Multiple helicopters were spotted overhead as boats and nearly a dozen divers searched the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04m2S3_0g6uygsW00
Emergency responders were seen carrying someone on the beach. Photo credit Citizen App
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7R54_0g6uygsW00
Helicopters and rescue boats were seen near the North Channel Bridge in Jamaica Bay. Photo credit Citizen App

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Rockaway Beach, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica Bay#Rescue Team#Drowning#Accident#Fdny#Jamaica Hospital#Water Rescue Citizenapp#The Daily News#The North Channel Bridge#Citizen App Helicopters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy