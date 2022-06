Now that it's fair and festival season here in Eastern Iowa, you'll be able to try a TON of awesome food trucks that we have here in the area. When I was putting together this list of local food trucks, I totally underestimated the number of them that are currently operating in our half of the state. There are SO MANY. This definitely isn't all of them, but I did the best I could to track down as many as possible online. Here are some of the delicious food trucks you'll probably spot out and about this summer:

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO