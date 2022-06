NEW YORK - You're coming out of pocket now more than ever for just about everything. U.S. inflation has hit a new four-decade high. Friday morning, the U.S. Labor Department reported prices in May surged 8.6%. CBS2's Andrea Grymes spoke with frustrated consumers.Bronx resident Randy Parker has to dig deep into his wallet these days for groceries, spending $80 for meat, bread and other "bare necessities" at two different stores."It needs to go back to how it was. People's not rich," he said.Bronx resident Christina Campbell got a free bag of groceries Friday at a Catholic Charities pop-up food pantry in West Farms. "It...

BRONX, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO