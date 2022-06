You may not believe in curses, but the Curse of the Chelsea striker, the proverbial No.9 shirt, has long vexed and befuddled us all. More than 25 have come in since Didier Drogba’s first stint at spearheading the attack in 2004. Though not all have worn the No.9 shirt, virtually all not named Diego Costa have failed to live up to expectations. Many have floundered rather spectacularly, coming in hot and going out cold. (See: Andriy Shevchenko, Claudio Pizarro, Fernando Torres, Radamel Falcao, Álvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuaín, the list goes on).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO