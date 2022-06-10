ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Congress could help take steps to lower inflation now, says White House

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation rose 8.6 percent in May from a year ago...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Top Obama economic adviser Larry Summers says there WILL be a recession and gas prices will keep going up after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen insisted the economy was going to recover

Top Obama economic advisor and Clinton-era Treasury Sec. Larry Summers said that he thought Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen is wrong to say that there is 'nothing to suggest' the U.S. will fall into a recession. 'There's nothing to suggest that there's a recession in the works,' Yellen said at a...
BUSINESS
AFP

Yellen says new Biden investments can counter inflation

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged lawmakers to approve additional investments in renewable energy and higher taxes on the wealthy on Tuesday, as she defended the administration's efforts to blunt the impact of inflation. Besides renewable energy investments -- which Yellen said could help address high gasoline prices -- the Treasury secretary backed more spending on affordable housing and efforts to rein in pharmaceutical prices.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Deese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
International Business Times

Biden Warns U.S. Inflation Could Last 'For A While'

President Joe Biden cautioned that U.S. inflation could last "for a while" after data on Friday showed that politically sensitive price pressures unexpectedly accelerated in recent weeks. "We're gonna live with this inflation for a while," Biden said at a Democratic fundraising event in Beverly Hills. "It's gonna come down...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

‘This might be a housing bubble,’ says Dallas Fed economist—here’s an exclusive look at the latest housing market analysis

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Back in March, economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas put the real estate industry on high alert when they published a paper titled "Real-time market monitoring finds signs of brewing U.S. housing bubble." It's one thing for Redditors on the r/REBubble board to pontificate about housing bubble theories. But when a Federal Reserve bank engages in bubble talk, that's alarming.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Welcome to Trump's GOP: The Big Lie, election forgeries — and now an FBI arrest

The FBI arrested Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday and charged him with four misdemeanors for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In the past, Kelley, a Republican, had acknowledged attending the protests, but the arrest came after video footage and photographic evidence emerged showing the 40-year-old real estate agent breaching the Capitol and repeatedly waving the crowd into the building.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOXBusiness

Larry Kudlow: A different plan to crush inflation

Today's CPI inflation report came in a lot stronger than folks expected and in fact, there were numerous signs that not only is inflation not peaking, but actually, it may be accelerating. I'll get to that in a moment, but I feel it's my duty to report President Biden's response. "Exxon made more money than God this year," and then he proceeded to bash the oil companies for not drilling.
BUSINESS
MSNBC

Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “What we alleged was true”

Thursday’s bombshell hearing from the House Select Committee investigating January 6th exposed a ton of key details in what happened that day and the events leading up to the storming of the Capitol. Former House Impeachment Manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett joins Michael Steele to explain why the committee’s evidence further proves the attack on the Capitol was “an attempt by a fascist president to take control of our government.” "He knew he needed to use Americans as fodder for his own malicious intent," says Plaskett, "So many Americans have been under the sway of this president. I'm so fearful that so many of them remain there." June 11, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy