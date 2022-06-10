Congress could help take steps to lower inflation now, says White House

Thursday’s bombshell hearing from the House Select Committee investigating January 6th exposed a ton of key details in what happened that day and the events leading up to the storming of the Capitol. Former House Impeachment Manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett joins Michael Steele to explain why the committee’s evidence further proves the attack on the Capitol was “an attempt by a fascist president to take control of our government.” "He knew he needed to use Americans as fodder for his own malicious intent," says Plaskett, "So many Americans have been under the sway of this president. I'm so fearful that so many of them remain there." June 11, 2022.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO