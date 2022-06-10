Congress could help take steps to lower inflation now, says White House

Top Obama economic advisor and Clinton-era Treasury Sec. Larry Summers said that he thought Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen is wrong to say that there is 'nothing to suggest' the U.S. will fall into a recession. 'There's nothing to suggest that there's a recession in the works,' Yellen said at a...
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" economist Art Laffer said the May CPI report is the "worst news of all" that the Biden administration could receive with inflation reaching a new record of 8.6% year-over-year. ART LAFFER: Inflation is not only not peaking and not coming down, it is...
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration acknowledged Tuesday that it was wrong to downplay the threat of rising inflation last year as the White House works to combat rising consumer prices that have hampered Joe Biden's presidency. "I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take,"...
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged lawmakers to approve additional investments in renewable energy and higher taxes on the wealthy on Tuesday, as she defended the administration's efforts to blunt the impact of inflation. Besides renewable energy investments -- which Yellen said could help address high gasoline prices -- the Treasury secretary backed more spending on affordable housing and efforts to rein in pharmaceutical prices.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said this week that the U.S. must "stop the infighting" in order to be competitive with China, warning that the world's second-largest economy will someday dwarf America's output. "What we’re going to see with China, for the first time that anyone can remember who is alive,...
As prices for groceries and haircuts climb, and as gasoline prices soar during the start of the vacation season, Americans are pessimistic about the economy's future.
The talk of the town today is President Joe Biden's op-ed in the Wall Street Journal: "My plan for fighting inflation." There are a lot of ways to read this, but one thought I have is this little essay is basically signaling that he is trying to prepare folks for some very bad economic news ahead.
President Joe Biden cautioned that U.S. inflation could last "for a while" after data on Friday showed that politically sensitive price pressures unexpectedly accelerated in recent weeks. "We're gonna live with this inflation for a while," Biden said at a Democratic fundraising event in Beverly Hills. "It's gonna come down...
Back in March, economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas put the real estate industry on high alert when they published a paper titled "Real-time market monitoring finds signs of brewing U.S. housing bubble." It's one thing for Redditors on the r/REBubble board to pontificate about housing bubble theories. But when a Federal Reserve bank engages in bubble talk, that's alarming.
Yes, it's yet another recession prediction. And, this time, the bearish outlook is coming from one of the most respected economists in the world. Nobel laureate and Yale professor...
The FBI arrested Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday and charged him with four misdemeanors for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In the past, Kelley, a Republican, had acknowledged attending the protests, but the arrest came after video footage and photographic evidence emerged showing the 40-year-old real estate agent breaching the Capitol and repeatedly waving the crowd into the building.
Pessimism about the U.S. economy is at its highest level in 50 years amid decades-high inflation rates and rising interest rates. Roughly 83% of respondents said the state of the...
With a failed airline among his qualifications to design a plane, Donald Trump's plans for Air Force One have been rejected for being impractical. The Biden administration will make the plane light blue again.June 11, 2022.
Most of the current record high inflation could have been avoided had the Federal Reserve acted earlier and shown humility after it wrongly described inflation as "transitory," economist Mohamed El-Erian said Sunday. El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, appeared on CBS's "Face the Nation" to discuss what caused the current...
Today's CPI inflation report came in a lot stronger than folks expected and in fact, there were numerous signs that not only is inflation not peaking, but actually, it may be accelerating. I'll get to that in a moment, but I feel it's my duty to report President Biden's response. "Exxon made more money than God this year," and then he proceeded to bash the oil companies for not drilling.
Thursday’s bombshell hearing from the House Select Committee investigating January 6th exposed a ton of key details in what happened that day and the events leading up to the storming of the Capitol. Former House Impeachment Manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett joins Michael Steele to explain why the committee’s evidence further proves the attack on the Capitol was “an attempt by a fascist president to take control of our government.” "He knew he needed to use Americans as fodder for his own malicious intent," says Plaskett, "So many Americans have been under the sway of this president. I'm so fearful that so many of them remain there." June 11, 2022.
