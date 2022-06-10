ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Watch incredible moment MMA fighter submits HIMSELF and blows out his knee in epic fail after cruising to victory

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MMA fighter Muyasar Abutrobov blew out his knee with a spectacular submission fail that's gone viral.

That Tajikistani bantamweight recently locked horns with Magomed Gadzhie on the latest installment of Arena, a fast-rising Russian MMA promotion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fy9Sa_0g6uS8vn00
Muyasar Abutrobov was having his way in the early stages of his clash with Magomed Gadzhie Credit: ARENA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VInKw_0g6uS8vn00
But he injured his knee going for a spectacular submission Credit: ARENA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5ej2_0g6uS8vn00
Abutrobov winced in agony as his team rushed to his aid Credit: ARENA

Abutrobov, 2-0, was cool, calm and collected from the first bell but had to weather an early storm from the veteran 135-pounder.

But after landing a flurry of nasty knees, Abutrobov tried to roll for a spectacular kneebar.

Abutrobov, however, trapped his left foot and screamed in agony after contorting his knee - which prompted the referee to call a halt to the contest.

MMA fans were left stunned by the ending of the fight, with one asking: "Did this man just submit himself?"

Another said:" Homeboy just heel-hooked himself."

Another chimed in: "Karma bites you when you do stupid things.

"Not for the crappy leg lock attempt, but for going for a leg lock when he is clearly in control of the striking situation.

"Should have kept cage pounding him. Crazy tactics."

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight title challenger Kenny Florian also chimed in, breaking down the bizarre sequence of events.

He tweeted: "Looks like he put pressure on the outside of his knee when he hooked his oppts leg and went for that roll.

"It’s similar to a calf slicer position where guy can often injure yourself instead of your opponent due to the angle/pressure on your own knee."

Abutrobov took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm he did indeed injure his knee and issue a defiant statement.

He wrote: "Greetings to all friends. Recently I had my last fight in the @arena.erkaev organization, where, unfortunately, I got injured and physically could not continue to fight.

"This fight was very good and tough, which taught me a lot. Only respect for the opponent.

"Made a lot of mistakes, over which it is worth a lot of work.

"As the saying goes, we don't lose, we just learn. I don't even think about giving up."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Florian
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
494K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy