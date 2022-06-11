ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose police seize more than 60 firearms from homicide suspect's home

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

San Jose police say they discovered a large cache of firearms at the home of a homicide suspect during a search on Wednesday.

On Saturday, officers responded to a reported firearm brandishing incident in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue. The suspect reportedly displayed a firearm in a threatening manner at a victim during a road rage incident, then fled the scene. The suspect was not identified.

During the investigation, detectives identified Vu Thai as the person responsible for the incident, obtained an arrest warrant and conducted a search of his home in the 400 block of War Admiral Avenue.

During their search, detectives discovered more than 65 firearms -- around 25 of them were illegal assault weapons, at least two were privately made firearms, and two were determined to be stolen.

They also also collected multiple high-capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Thai was already in custody from a previous arrest as a suspect in a homicide.

In addition to the homicide charges, he's also now facing several more illegal firearm charges. He remains in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Comments / 14

Rey Martin
3d ago

All of the California Gun Laws that the Dummycrats have passed to punish law abiding Americans fail to address the real issue... criminals, gangs, and just plain evil.

Reply
8
This pizza is hella good!
2d ago

Looks like someone who might be thinking about alot of death and destruction. I dunno, what do you think, Sherlock?

Reply
3
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police confirm March fatal shooting suspect in custody in Chicago

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Monday confirmed a suspect in a fatal shooting in late March is in custody after being arrested in Chicago last month.On March 27 at approximately 2:44 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting the area of South 4th Street and East San Carlos Street. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gun shot wound. Arriving paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Jacqui Amir Biggins. The fatal shooting was San Jose's fourth homicide of 2022.That shooting near...
CBS San Francisco

3 dead in San Jose triple shooting; investigated as possible murder-suicide

SAN JOSE -- An investigation is underway into a triple fatal shooting in North San Jose early Sunday morning that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities.San Jose Police officers responded to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle on reports of multiple people shot. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.All three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities will be released by the coroner's office pending confirmation and notification of family.According to a preliminary investigation, the adult male suspect and an adult female were in the midst of a domestic dispute in the parking lot when an uninvolved male attempted to intervene. The suspect then shot the uninvolved male and then shot the woman.The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.Two of the deaths are homicide numbers 15 and 16 in San Jose this year. Police will provide additional details as they become available. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Sgt. Ramirez of the department's Homicide Unit by calling 408-277-5283 or by emailing Barragan at 4106@sanjose.gov or Ramirez at 4201@sanjoseca.gov.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two arrested for possession of concealed loaded shotgun in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a gang member with a loaded Mossberg .410 shotgun on Saturday, June 11, near North Main Street and Menke Street. Police said they initiated a traffic stop over a vehicle code violation. The driver, Johnny Magallon, 26, was unlicensed with an open container of alcohol. Magallon was The post Two arrested for possession of concealed loaded shotgun in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KRON4 News

Ghost guns recovered after traffic stop, children in car

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department recovered two ghost guns and an illegal high capacity drum magazine during a traffic stop, it said on Twitter on Sunday. Two people in the car were gang members, SJPD said. There were also children in the car at the time the guns were recovered, […]
NBC Bay Area

Domestic Dispute Leaves 3 Dead After Shooting in San Jose: Police

A San Jose domestic dispute left three people shot to death early Sunday morning. Police said officers were called at 1 a.m. to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle. They found two adult males and one adult female suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. All three were pronounced deceased at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fatal Stockton Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead, 1 Man Injured

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating an overnight shooting not far from San Joaquin Elementry School. On June 12, at 11:11 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of St. Lakes Way. When they arrived, they found two 26-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police transported one of the victims to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the other man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. According to the police, there is no motive or any suspect information at this time. Stockton Police ask that anyone with information call their nonemergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.  
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Domestic dispute leaves three people shot to death, police say

A San Jose domestic dispute left three people shot to death early Sunday morning. Police said officers were called at 1 a.m. to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle. They found two adult males and one adult female suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. All three were pronounced deceased at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 dead in San Jose murder suicide: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police said three people are dead after a shooting in San Jose. The homicides happened in the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle around 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities. When they arrived they found two men and one woman shot, and all were pronounced...
