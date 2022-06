For Wiscasset Elementary School families and friends, Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. is a celebration, a free back-to-school event at WES on Federal Street. As this school year is winding down, planning for next school year is in its planning phase. Feed Our Scholars’ Set For Success (S4S) team is working to make sure we have the teacher-requested school supplies for all Pre-K to fifth grade students to help them be ready for a great start to the new school year.

