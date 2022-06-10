ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE RODEO TEAMS SET FOR COLLEGE NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

kmmo.com
 4 days ago

The Missouri Valley College men’s and women’s rodeo teams are set to begin competition at the 2022 College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) at the Ford Center in Casper, Wyoming, June 12-18. Both Valley rodeo teams will seek National championships with six cowboys and four cowgirls competing over...

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

FLORENCE MARCELLA “FLO” MANN

Florence Marcella “Flo” Mann, age 83, of Fayette, passed away June 11, 2022 at The Lodge in Fayette. Florence was born on March 26, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri a daughter of David and Alice Huber Hill. She married Dan Mann on September 9, 1961 in University City. Flo graduated from the University of Missouri Columbia with a Bachelors Degree in Dietetics. She was employed with the University of Missouri as a dietician for many years. She was a self-employed baker making wedding cakes, birthday cakes and pies for area restaurants. Flo had also been employed with the U.S. Army as a typist, with Thompson’s Paint Store and Carr-Yager Funeral Home both in Fayette. She was a founding member of Unity Baptist Church, now Hillside Baptist Church, in Fayette where she was an active member. Flo enjoyed crafting, sewing, baking and cooking and helping Dan with popping kettle corn at area fairs and festivals. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
FAYETTE, MO
kmmo.com

“RETURN TO THE ROOST” WRAPS UP SUCCESSFULLY

The first ever “Return to the Roost” wrapped up on Sunday, June 12 after an eventful weekend that brought together many members of Marshall High School’s graduating classes. The event reached its climax during Saturday’s block party on the Marshall Square. Numerous class tents filled the courthouse...
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

ROAD CLOSURE AND SEWER LINE CLEANING SCHEDULED IN CONCORDIA

City of Concordia Public Works Department will close the road at Concordia City Lake from the ramp road to the bridge on Thursday, June 16, 2022. A news release says the closure will take effect from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m. If you have any questions, please call Concordia City Hall at 660-463-2228.
CONCORDIA, MO
kmmo.com

COURT APPROVES MOTION FOR CHANGE OF VENUE FOR MURDER SUSPECT

Two persons charged with multiple felonies after a 47-year-old Warrensburg man was found dead of gunshot wounds on April 17 had court proceedings this week. According to Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman, deputies responded to a rural Warrensburg address where deputies discovered Clifford Heffele deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. A second Victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a single gunshot wound.
WARRENSBURG, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casper College#National Finals Rodeo#Steer Wrestling#Sports#Missouri Valley College#The Ford Center#Cnfr
kmmo.com

HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED FOR KMMO LISTENING AREA

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory- with heat indices predicted to reach triple digits- for the entire KMMO listening are for the next three days. According to a release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, the Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A 31-year-old Marshall man is facing felony charges after a reported traffic crash on May 30. A Saline County Sheriff’s report says deputies responded to a rural Marshall address regarding a motor vehicle accident with the driver and passengers attempting to flee the scene. Upon arrival, numerous family members were on the scene, with no person claiming to be an occupant of the vehicle. An investigation revealed the driver had injuries consistent with blood located in the driver’s seat area. Two infants and two juveniles were identified as being passengers in the vehicle. The juveniles were transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall and then to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment of their injuries.
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED FOR MALTA BEND MAN ACCUSED OF MURDER

While the case for one murder suspect has been suspended, the case for the other continues in Saline County. A release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MMU BOARD SCHEDULED TO MEET ON THURSDAY, JUNE 16

The Marshall Municipal Utilities’ Board of Public Works is scheduled to meet on Thursday, June 16. According to the agenda, there are action items scheduled to be discussed for several different departments. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. in the conference room at the MMU Service...
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

MURDER SUSPECT DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Charged with murder and other felonies, a 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died,...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

ANNA F. GAULDIN

Anna F. Gauldin, age 82 of Slater, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at The Living Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, at First Baptist Church in Slater, with Rev. Paul List officiating. Burial will follow at Slater City Cemetery, with Steve Gauldin, Dale Meyer, Tom Martin, Alex Esparza, Robert Forrester, and Chris Davis serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
SLATER, MO
kmmo.com

POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM PUBLIC

UPDATE: THE SUBJECT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED ACCORDING TO THE SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT. An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. According to the Sedalia Police Department, it is trying to identify an individual in a surveillance photo in reference to a theft investigation. If you have any...
SEDALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy