MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE RODEO TEAMS SET FOR COLLEGE NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Florence Marcella “Flo” Mann, age 83, of Fayette, passed away June 11, 2022 at The Lodge in Fayette. Florence was born on March 26, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri a daughter of David and Alice Huber Hill. She married Dan Mann on September 9, 1961 in University City. Flo graduated from the University of Missouri Columbia with a Bachelors Degree in Dietetics. She was employed with the University of Missouri as a dietician for many years. She was a self-employed baker making wedding cakes, birthday cakes and pies for area restaurants. Flo had also been employed with the U.S. Army as a typist, with Thompson’s Paint Store and Carr-Yager Funeral Home both in Fayette. She was a founding member of Unity Baptist Church, now Hillside Baptist Church, in Fayette where she was an active member. Flo enjoyed crafting, sewing, baking and cooking and helping Dan with popping kettle corn at area fairs and festivals. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

FAYETTE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO