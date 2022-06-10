Framingham Police: Pocketbook Stolen From Unlocked Vehicle

Live Boston reports a crash on Washington Street at Tremlett Street in Dorchester early Saturday left a woman dead. Police responded around 2:15 a.m. to a large crash scene involving several cars, in which firefighters had to use the jaws of life to remove the two occupants of a black car, one of whom died at Carney Hospital nearby. Witnesses say the driver of that car and a silver SUV were driving parallel to each other when they made contact and spun out of control. The driver of the SUV tried to drive away from the crash, but when he couldn't, he and his passengers got out and ran away.

