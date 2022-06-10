ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Britney Spears Wore $570K Worth of Diamonds to Marry Sam Asghari: All the Details

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Diamonds are forever! Britney Spears went all out when it came to her wedding day accessories.

For the intimate ceremony on Thursday, June 9, the pop star, 40, said "I do" to Sam Asghari in 62 carats of diamonds, which retail for a whopping $570,000. The luxurious pieces, designed by jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb , included a pair of $250,000 Round Diamond and Pear Shape Drop Earrings. The jewels were just over eight carats and were set with pave diamond halos. The "Toxic" singer paired the earrings with Gottlieb's Heart Shaped Diamond Tennis Necklace, which cost $100,000.

The songstress then pulled the look together with the designer's Oval Diamond Tennis Bracelet, retailing for $200,000 and consisting of 23 carats.

Spears didn't stop there. The Grammy Award-winner also wore custom wedding bands by Gottlieb. Spears opted for a stack of two bands — Gottlieb's Classic Round Diamond Eternity Band and the label's Marquise Diamond Band — to enhance her engagement ring . For his part, Asghari, 28, selected two platinum bands, including Gottlieb's Step Edge Comfort Fit 5mm Band and Beveled Comfort Fit 5mm Band.

To match her jewels, Spears wore a custom gown by Donatella Versace . The look featured a corset construction, a sweetheart neckline and a high slit. The look was finalized with a train and long-flowing veil.

"We knew that Britney's dress had a classic silhouette with an open neckline, so we designed timeless pieces that would complement the style, including a tennis necklace, bracelet and statement earrings. These three classic styles all worked seamlessly together, while standing out individually to create a special, wedding-worthy look," Gottlieb tells Us Weekly .

The Crossroads star and the Can You Keep a Secret ? actor tied the knot at the singer's home in Los Angeles. The couple’s nuptials were performed by Reverend Clint Hufft , who also officiated Paris Hilton ‘s 2021 wedding .

The ceremony took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. PT. In a statement to Us , Asghari’s rep confirmed that the two “are married.”

They added: “I am very ecstatic this day has come. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.”

Spears' wedding was an A-list affair as Hilton, 41, Madonna and Selena Gomez were all present.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at Spears' wedding jewels.

