Robert Whittaker sees a swim in the Light Heavyweight waters awaiting him. ... Just not until he gets his hands on Israel Adesanya a third time. In the Middleweight division, Adesanya has been the only man able to best Whittaker in his 13 fights at the weight. Following a sensational performance in their initial Oct. 2019 encounter (watch highlights), Adesanya was tested more thoroughly by Whittaker in their rematch earlier this year (Feb. 2022). Ultimately, the result was the same as Adesanya once again had his hand raised, this time via unanimous decision (watch highlights).

UFC ・ 2 HOURS AGO