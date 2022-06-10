ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Miss Iowa Pageant underway in Davenport

KGLO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT — A young woman from Iowa who will compete in this year’s Miss America Pageant will be crowned this weekend in Davenport. Rachael Vopatek, president of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, says there are 30 candidates who will be taking part in a combined program, 14 in the Miss Outstanding...

Leach Ends Reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen

A 2022 Pella High School graduate has wrapped up her year-long reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen. Maggie Leach has served the Miss America organization as Iowa’s representative after she first crowned last summer. Leach was involved in several activities at Pella High School, including speech and drama, show choir, cheerleading, and golf, and as a middle school student, brought her non-profit Operation Share the Load to the community, donating laundry supplies and holding fundraising drives for quarters to give to those in need. Maggie will attend the University of Alabama this fall with a focus on broadcast journalism and will also compete on the school’s speech forensics team. Hear more from Leach about the past year as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa, named Miss Iowa 2022

Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa. Hodson was crowned Saturday night to culminate two days of competition at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She will represent Iowa in the Miss America Pageant in...
BERWICK, IA
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Davenport, IA
Government
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
State
Connecticut State
City
Dallas, IA
Iowa native wins Ironman in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Ironman triathlon was held on Sunday in Des Moines, and Storm Lake native Matthew Hanson won first place. Hanson said that things couldn't have gone better today. "You can't be upset with a podium coming away from a win. It's great. Fourth time winning...
DES MOINES, IA
Victims of dating app deception wonder why Iowa man is not in prison

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — The Douglas County Attorney is investigating allegations of an Iowa man's trail of broken hearts and broken bank accounts. Prosecutors say two years after KETV's investigative reports first aired, more women are coming forward alleging John Clarke, 53, preyed on their affection and drained them emotionally and financially.
OMAHA, NE
Competition is Underway to Crown a New Miss Iowa

(Radio Iowa) A young woman from Iowa who will compete in this year’s Miss America Pageant will be crowned this weekend in Davenport. Rachael Vopatek, president of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, says there are 30 candidates who will be taking part in a combined program, 14 in the Miss Outstanding Teen contest and 16 who hope to become the next Miss Iowa.
DAVENPORT, IA
Wind and hail strips Iowa farm's crops to nothing

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Last week's storm destroyed several crops for one Iowa farm about an hour away from Council Bluffs. They were still able to make it out to Sunday's Omaha Farmer's Market but Bridgewater Farms has new challenges ahead, KETV reports. Usually, Bridgewater Farms has a lot...
OMAHA, NE
The 20 Best Restaurants in All of Iowa

The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
IOWA STATE
Older women are leaving Iowa's workforce in droves

Data: Peter Orazem, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios VisualsWomen aged 55 and older were the biggest demographic to drop out of Iowa's workforce since the start of the pandemic, countering the national narrative that young moms are the ones staying home most, according to a labor analysis by Peter Orazem, an economist at Iowa State.Why it matters: Iowa has faced a slower labor recovery during the pandemic and state officials have tried everything to draw people back, including cutting unemployment benefits.State of play: The pandemic sparked a nationwide exodus of older people from the workforce, but this especially hurt...
IOWA STATE
'Never forgotten': Iowa project helps families who’ve lost a child

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 3,400 babies die unexpectedly each year, but an Iowa family who lost one of their own is on a mission to help those grieving families. KCRG reports Angelo and Karissa Taylor experienced the worst pain a parent could have when their son Karim died at just 7 months old in 2016.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
North Iowa Outdoors: Badgers Are Tough

Badgers are tough. We’ve all probably heard of the African Honey Badger and how it doesn’t give a hoot. Well, our American Badger is just as tough and probably doesn’t care much either! Badgers are found statewide in Iowa, mostly using open country. They can be found as far east as Ohio, but the core of their range is the Great Plains States like Kansas, Nebraska, and the Dakotas. Like the beaver, badgers are one of nature’s engineers. I consider them like a bulldozer or backhoe. They can move a lot of soil quickly!
Work of groundbreaking artist featured in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — The life’s work of the first person to receive a master of arts degree from the University of Iowa in 1924 is being celebrated in a special exhibition now open at the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art. Museum curator Kate Kunau says Eve Drewelowe was...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Marches planned in six Iowa cities over proposed gun amendment

Des Moines, IA- Protest marches are planned in a half-dozen Iowa cities this weekend on gun-related legislation. Radio Iowa reports that The rallies are being organized by the nonprofit, youth-focused group March for Our Lives Iowa. One of the group’s leaders says they want to generate opposition to a pro-gun...
DES MOINES, IA
University of Iowa Suing Children’s Hospital Contractors

After three years of trying to settle a dispute with contractors for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, the University has now filed a lawsuit. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital opened in Iowa City in 2017. Two years later, the University began to notice issues with more than 900 windows that were installed by a pair of contractors.
DNR working to enhance walleye fishing in Iowa

(Area) During this time of year, two inch walleye are being stocked into interior rivers and other select bodies of water by the Iowa DNR. Lake Anita is a spot chosen for a Department of Natural Resources research project. “One of their study lakes involves Lake Anita. We’ve been doing two in walleye stocking in there for about the last three years. A couple thousand two inch walleyes were stocked into Lake Anita last week. We are looking for a product of walleye that we can stock into multiple lakes.”
IOWA STATE
Iowa nurse involved in prison vaccine overdose is fired and fined $500

One of the nurses fired by the state for mistakenly giving prison inmates six times the normal dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been fined $500 by the Iowa Board of Nursing. Amanda Dodson of West Point, who began working for the Iowa Department of Corrections in 2003, was fired in May 2021 after she […] The post Iowa nurse involved in prison vaccine overdose is fired and fined $500 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowans Need To Be Especially Watchful For Deer During This Fawning Season

Statewide Iowa — Iowa drivers know they need to be watchful for deer at all times of the year, but it’s especially important to be vigilant over the next few weeks. Mick Klemesrud, a spokesman for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says it’s fawning season and that means deer will be more plentiful along our roadways.
IOWA STATE
“Degrees When Due” helps Iowa college students get back on track

CEDAR FALLS — Iowa has seen a 5% increase in the number of college students who left school without a degree. But some campuses are making it a priority to help these individuals achieve their academic goals. A handful of the state’s biggest schools, including the University of Northern...
IOWA STATE

