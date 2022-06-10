ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Big-hitting DeChambeau joins LIV Series

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7XM2_0g6uDyhP00

June 10 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is the latest big-name player to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Saudi-backed league said on Friday.

The big-hitting American, whose prodigious length off the tee has raised concerns about whether he is pushing his body too hard, has been limited this year due to wrist and hip injuries and missed the cut in his last three starts on the PGA Tour.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Schwartzel wins LIV opener to pocket $4 million jackpot

ST ALBANS, June 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's Charl Schwartzel held off compatriot Hennie Du Plessis to claim the biggest pay cheque in golf history at the opening event of the LIV Invitational Series on Saturday. The 37-year-old led by three strokes going into the third and final round at...
GOLF
Reuters

Rapinoe, Morgan headline U.S. CONCACAF W Championship squad

June 13 (Reuters) - Veteran forwards Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan headline the 23-player United States women's squad for the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, U.S. Soccer announced Monday. The eight-team tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, serves as a qualifier for the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics. The four-times...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liv#Us Open#Christian#Liv Series#Saudi#American
Reuters

Horse racing-Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes as Rich Strike misses

June 11 (Reuters) - Favourite Mo Donegal romped to victory at the 154th Belmont Stakes on Saturday while Rich Strike, the longshot winner of the Kentucky Derby could not pull off another surprise at Elmont, New York. Mo Donegal, fifth at the Kentucky Derby, settled in mid-pack for much of...
SPORTS
Reuters

Australia edge Peru on penalties to claim World Cup spot

DOHA, June 13 (Reuters) - Australia's dancing substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne saved the last penalty to clinch a place at this year's World Cup in Qatar as they edged Peru 5-4 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw after extra time in an inter-continental playoff on Monday. Redmayne danced across...
SOCCER
Reuters

WTA roundup: Simona Halep opens with breezy win in Birmingham

June 13 - No. 2 seed Simona Halep of Romania earned a 6-1, 6-4 win in 78 minutes over Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko on Monday in the first round of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham in Birmingham, England. Halep saved six of eight break points and served up four aces to notch...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Mitchell ton helps New Zealand to huge total in second test

NOTTINGHAM, England, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell crafted an impressive 190 while Tom Blundell also hit a century as the tourists scored a mammoth 553 in their first innings to take control of the second test against England at the end of day two on Saturday. England...
WORLD
Reuters

Costa Rica and New Zealand meet for last World Cup place

DOHA, June 13 (Reuters) - The last place at this year’s World Cup will be decided on Tuesday in Doha when Costa Rica face New Zealand in their intercontinental playoff. The match at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium pits the fourth- placed finishers in the CONCACAF qualifying group against the top team in the Oceania confederation and the winners will play in Group E at the finals in Qatar along with Germany, Japan and Spain.
SOCCER
Reuters

Reuters

477K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy