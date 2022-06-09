Shreveport home destroyed in Thursday morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police and Fire were on scene Monday night at the Southwood Village Apartments where there was a near drowning. Police said when they arrived a four-year-old child was found unconscious in the pool. The child was given emergency first aid and transported to the hospital. KTBS...
MANSFIELD, La. -- A Shreveport man died and three people were injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash in Mansfield. State police said Donte Mack, 27, was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. Arteaetear Franklin, 54, of Mansfield and his two passengers were...
SHREVEPORT La. - A man was shot in the face once and in the neck twice in Shreveport Monday night. The shooting occurred on 543 Browning Street. Police said the shooting happened after a group of people were arguing. Some witnesses are now being detained. The victim was transported to...
SHREVEPORT, La. – Charges are being upgraded for two men suspected in a Shreveport shooting back in April. Detectives are now charging Elijah Williams and Thomas Office with Attempted First Degree Murder. The upgraded charges come after the victim of the April 30th shooting died from his injuries.
SHREVEPORT, La. - One of two men sought in connection with a homicide weeks ago Shreveport has been arrested. Shreveport police said Elijah Williams, 22, was arrested Saturday in Houston, Texas. Officers are still searching for Thomas Office, 20. Both are accused in the shooting death of Jared Pellatier, 28,...
SHREVEPORT, La.- A drive by shooting around 7:30 P.M. in the 7800 block of Gideon drive sends one male victim to Ochsner LSU Health. The victim was hit in the left thigh. According to officials the shots came from a black car.
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Jason Runge, age 44, of Rosepine, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine). Runge was also arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Runge remains in the VPSO jail.
SHREVEPORT, La. — A scorching heat wave has caused heat advisories across the southern and central part of the country. In our neck of the woods, excessive humidity makes the heat even worse, thickening the air so that it becomes hard to breathe. And that can be dangerous. Very...
Comments / 0