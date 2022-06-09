ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport home destroyed in Thursday morning fire

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport home in the...

Near-drowning hospitalizes child at Southwood Village Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police and Fire were on scene Monday night at the Southwood Village Apartments where there was a near drowning. Police said when they arrived a four-year-old child was found unconscious in the pool. The child was given emergency first aid and transported to the hospital. KTBS...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport man dies in DeSoto Parish crash

MANSFIELD, La. -- A Shreveport man died and three people were injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash in Mansfield. State police said Donte Mack, 27, was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. Arteaetear Franklin, 54, of Mansfield and his two passengers were...
MANSFIELD, LA
Man shot multiple times in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT La. - A man was shot in the face once and in the neck twice in Shreveport Monday night. The shooting occurred on 543 Browning Street. Police said the shooting happened after a group of people were arguing. Some witnesses are now being detained. The victim was transported to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Charges upgraded in Shreveport Shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. – Charges are being upgraded for two men suspected in a Shreveport shooting back in April. Detectives are now charging Elijah Williams and Thomas Office with Attempted First Degree Murder. The upgraded charges come after the victim of the April 30th shooting died from his injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
VPSO Arrest Report June 9-13, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Jason Runge, age 44, of Rosepine, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine). Runge was also arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Runge remains in the VPSO jail.
Conditioning, hydration keys to staying safe in excessive heat

SHREVEPORT, La. — A scorching heat wave has caused heat advisories across the southern and central part of the country. In our neck of the woods, excessive humidity makes the heat even worse, thickening the air so that it becomes hard to breathe. And that can be dangerous. Very...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Community Policy