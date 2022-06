The select committee has hard evidence linking the Proud Boys to planning and coordinating the January 6 attack with the Oath Keepers, who have previously been charged with seditious conspiracy. Ahead of the first select committee hearing, Proud Boy chief Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and four of his top “commanders” were arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy, the most serious charge associated with Jan. 6 to date. . The Proud Boys have close ties to Roger Stone, but at this time the Committee has no evidence linking Stone to January 6. It remains to be seen whether the Committee has evidence linking the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to Peter Navarro’s “Green Bay Sweep,” widely seen as “the” conspiracy linking Trump to the insurgency.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO